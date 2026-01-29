April 2026: Happy Day Hangs Jr.

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About this event
This ticket is for participants in 6th-12th grade (middle and high school).
One caretaker is welcomed to attend only if support is needed. We have staff and volunteers on-hand to provide assistance with activities. We are happy to have caretakers attend and observe, but activities are for registered participants.
Select this option if you’d like a scholarship to attend. After selecting, our team will reach out to confirm details and help you reserve your spot. This ensures everyone has the opportunity to join, regardless of cost.
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