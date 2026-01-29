Happy Day Plants

Hosted by

Happy Day Plants

About this event

April 2026: Happy Day Hangs Jr.

501 Main St

Longmont, CO 80501, USA

Participant Ticket
$15

This ticket is for participants in 6th-12th grade (middle and high school).

Caretaker Ticket
Free

One caretaker is welcomed to attend only if support is needed. We have staff and volunteers on-hand to provide assistance with activities. We are happy to have caretakers attend and observe, but activities are for registered participants.

Scholarship Ticket
Free

Select this option if you’d like a scholarship to attend. After selecting, our team will reach out to confirm details and help you reserve your spot. This ensures everyone has the opportunity to join, regardless of cost.

Add a donation for Happy Day Plants

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!