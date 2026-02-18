April 2026 Henniker NH Operational K9 Prerequisite Protocol Course

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Henniker Fire Department Only*
According to NH SB 268, operational canine means a canine owned or used by a law enforcement
department or agency and fire departments in the course of the department or agency's work,
including a police canine, search and rescue canine, accelerant detection canine, comfort canine, or
other canine that is in use by a county, municipal, or state law enforcement agency.
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