NHOpK9 Med

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NHOpK9 Med

About this event

April 2026 Henniker NH Operational K9 Prerequisite Protocol Course

216 Maple St

Henniker, NH 03242, USA

Host ONLY package
$200

Henniker Fire Department Only*

Operational K9 Handler
$150

According to NH SB 268, operational canine means a canine owned or used by a law enforcement
department or agency and fire departments in the course of the department or agency's work,
including a police canine, search and rescue canine, accelerant detection canine, comfort canine, or
other canine that is in use by a county, municipal, or state law enforcement agency.

Provider
$300
Check Payment
Free

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