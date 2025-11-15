April 24 - Parents Night Out: My Neighbor Totoro

We provide a juice and pizza for our student volunteers. Please bring your volunteer sheet to the event to have it signed.





Students should come at 6:15 and will need to be picked up/leave by 9:15PM.



What you will do:

Help set and clean up

Watch and monitor the kids

Serve snacks, juice, and pizza

Monitor the kids during the movie

Help any kids who are scared by providing them with a different activity and sitting with them

Play with the kids

Please bring a water bottle!