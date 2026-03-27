April 25th Music and Game Night (AVMS Discount)

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About this event
Oasis Activity Rooms (Doors Open at 6:30PM)
A Quick Note About Payments 🔹
At checkout, you’ll see an automatic 17% fee added to your donation. That amount is totally optional. YOU CAN CHANGE IT! You can adjust it to zero or add a small amount to support their service. AVMS recommends at least a $1- $2 donation to Zeffy so they can keep supporting our organization.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
A Quick Note About Payments 🔹
At checkout, you’ll see an automatic 17% fee added to your donation. That amount is totally optional. YOU CAN CHANGE IT! You can adjust it to zero or add a small amount to support their service. AVMS recommends at least a $1- $2 donation to Zeffy so they can keep supporting our organization
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!