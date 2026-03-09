थेट तुमच्या घरातून - नाटक APRIL 3rd

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About this event
Best seats in the house - Central section of first 4 rows.
Includes a Dinner box per ticket.
VIP seats and Includes a dinner box per ticket.
Row B and C - Left and Right sections.
Rows D (Left and Right Section), Row E and Row F - All sections.
Dinner box NOT included.
Seats will be assigned in the order of booking completion. Seat numbers will be communicated later or at the theater.
Rows G, H, J, K, L - all sections and seats P6, P7.
Dinner box NOT included.
Seats will be assigned in the order of booking completion. Seat numbers will be communicated later or at the theater.
Rows M, N and P1 thru P5.
These rows are on the left and right sections.
Dinner box NOT included.
Seats will be assigned in the order of booking completion. Seat numbers will be communicated later or at the theater.
Please select 1 ticket for each child.
Babysitting is free for members(maximum 3 kids per family).
$10 per child for Non Members.
$
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