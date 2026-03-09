North East Ohio Marathi Mandal

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North East Ohio Marathi Mandal

About this event

थेट तुमच्या घरातून - नाटक APRIL 3rd

6315 SOM Ctr Rd

Solon, OH 44139, USA

VIP Package
$150

Best seats in the house - Central section of first 4 rows.

Includes a Dinner box per ticket.

VIP Admission
$85

VIP seats and Includes a dinner box per ticket.

Row B and C - Left and Right sections.

Gold
$60

Rows D (Left and Right Section), Row E and Row F - All sections.

Dinner box NOT included.

Seats will be assigned in the order of booking completion. Seat numbers will be communicated later or at the theater.

Silver
$45

Rows G, H, J, K, L - all sections and seats P6, P7.

Dinner box NOT included.

Seats will be assigned in the order of booking completion. Seat numbers will be communicated later or at the theater.

General admission
$40

Rows M, N and P1 thru P5.

These rows are on the left and right sections.

Dinner box NOT included.

Seats will be assigned in the order of booking completion. Seat numbers will be communicated later or at the theater.

Members - Babysitting (5 to 12 year) - free
Free

Please select 1 ticket for each child.

Babysitting is free for members(maximum 3 kids per family).

Non Member - Babysitting (5 to 12 years)
$10

$10 per child for Non Members.

Add a donation for North East Ohio Marathi Mandal

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