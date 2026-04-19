April Autism Acceptance Month Pay what you Can

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About this event
Please be on time at 5 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 6pm.
To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash
Please be on time at 6:15 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 7:15 pm.
To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash
Please be on time at 7:30 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 8:30 pm.
To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash
If an opening of a time slot becomes available then we will reach out. Please specify the time you would prefer.
5pm-6pm, 6:15pm-7:15 pm, 7:30pm-8:30pm
$
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