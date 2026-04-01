Leadership Ladies UpState SC

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Leadership Ladies UpState SC

About this event

April Breakfast Meeting

1926 Boiling Springs Rd

Boiling Springs, SC 29316, USA

Non- Member
$15

Enjoy breakfast provided to you through this meeting and leave with lasting connections and skills from this meeting. Thank you for joining us and ask how you can become a member.

Member
$10

Thank you for being a vital member of LLUSC. Your membership and support do not go unseen. If you're looking to be more involved, please ask a board member how this can be done. Looking forward to seeing you at the meeting.

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