April Breakfast Meeting

About this event
Enjoy breakfast provided to you through this meeting and leave with lasting connections and skills from this meeting. Thank you for joining us and ask how you can become a member.
Thank you for being a vital member of LLUSC. Your membership and support do not go unseen. If you're looking to be more involved, please ask a board member how this can be done. Looking forward to seeing you at the meeting.
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