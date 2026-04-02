April Craft Fair Vendor Sign-up

Hosted by
About this event
This is a single (non-refundable) table & 2 chairs in one corner of the main hall. Only 2 corner spaces available; first come, first served.
This is a single (non-refundable) table & 2 chairs along a wall or in the center of the main hall. No electrical outlets available. Approximate indoor space is 8x8.
This is a single (non-refundable) table along a wall of the main hall with electrical outlet. Approximate indoor space is 8x8.
Food vendors and any others who serve fresh cooked food may set up outside the front of the Senior Center building. Approximate outdoor space is 10x10. (non-refundable)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!