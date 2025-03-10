August: Find A Friend Friday

Step into a community-filled evening of culinary delights and connection! By attending “Find A Friend Friday” for free, you can sample an exciting selection of dishes crafted by local chefs and artisans. This event emphasizes the importance of friendship, community engagement, and shared experiences, allowing you to connect with others who cherish these values.
- What to Expect: Interact with your neighbors while tasting delicious offerings. Enjoy an atmosphere full of laughter, conversation, and camaraderie that makes our community special.
- Example: You might meet a newcomer to the area and bond over your shared interest in food, leading to a friendship that extends beyond the evening!
Taste Tester
Become a Taste Tester with a modest $5 donation and enhance your experience! Sampling a variety of mouthwatering entries satisfies your taste buds and allows you to play an integral role in the night’s festivities. Your donation directly supports Positive Peer Mentoring, ensuring that mental health resources are available to those most in need.
- What to Expect: Taste various dishes while mingling with attendees and local chefs. After enjoying the samples, you can vote for the People’s Choice award, giving you a voice in recognizing culinary talent.
- Example: Picture yourself sampling a savory mac and cheese dish and a gourmet dessert, then being able to vote for your favorite based on not just flavor but also creativity and presentation!
Lucky Participant
As a Lucky Participant, your $15 donation opens the door to additional benefits! Enjoy all the delicious offerings and the chance to enter your name into a drawing for fabulous prizes! Voting for the People’s Choice award adds an element of fun and camaraderie to your evening. Your involvement in this program helps further our mission of enhancing mental and emotional well-being through community support.
- What to Expect: Enjoy every bite while networking with fellow supporters. Feel excited as you learn about the potential prizes during the drawing, including gift certificates, special works from local artisans, or exclusive experiences!
- Example: You could meet someone who shares your interests and hobbies during the event. Perhaps you both love gardening. Connecting with someone like that could lead to joining a community gardening project!
Supporter of Local Goods
As a Supporter of Local Goods, your $25 donation provides significant benefits while helping to elevate the local economy. This tier includes a gift certificate redeemable for any item priced at $10 or under at the Sunbury Market House—a wonderful place to find fresh produce, handmade crafts, and unique goods from local vendors! Additionally, you will be invited to vote for the People’s Choice award and enter the drawing for exciting prizes.
- What to Expect: Beyond enjoying the delicious offerings, engage with local vendors who can share the stories behind their craft and goods. Your contribution directly supports the marketplace, ensuring it thrives for the community’s benefit.
- Example: After enjoying a delicious meal, you might exchange ideas with a local artist at the market, discovering shared interests in crafting that could spark a collaborative project!
Community Champion and Top Sponsors
Become a Community Champion with a $50 donation and play a pivotal role in supporting our vital programs! Your name will be announced during the event and highlighted as a sponsor on our website and social media pages for Sunbury Market House and Positive Peer Mentoring. Enjoy a gift certificate, a chance to enter the drawing, and the opportunity to vote for People’s Choice while relishing the mouthwatering dishes prepared by local talents. Your contribution creates a ripple effect that leads to a stronger, more connected community.
- What to Expect: Experience the gratification of making a substantial difference while enjoying the lively atmosphere and delicious dishes. Your sponsorship helps ensure that both organizations continue to provide invaluable services to our community, emphasizing accessibility to mental health resources.
- Example: Imagine seeing your name celebrated during the event, feeling proud of your support, while also having meaningful conversations with other community champions about further initiatives or projects you can participate in together!
Become a Chef
Enter your dish for just a $10 donation and show off your culinary skills to the community! As a chef, you will compete for the title while tasting various other culinary offerings. Your dish will be an integral part of the evening’s festivities, and you will also have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice award, adding to the event’s excitement!
Chef Guidelines:
1. Dish Preparation: Each dish submitted should be prepared in a clean and safe environment. Use proper food handling practices, including washing your hands and gloves when necessary.
2. Allergy Awareness: Use no peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, or other common allergens in your dish. Clearly label all ingredients to inform those with dietary restrictions.
3. Portion Sizes: Prepare enough to serve a designated amount of samples (e.g., enough to serve 30-50 tasters) to guarantee everyone at the event has the opportunity to enjoy your creation.
4. Original Recipes: Dishes should reflect your creativity! While variations of classic recipes are welcome, ensure your dish is a unique adaptation or original creation.
5. Visual Presentation: Pay attention to the aesthetic appeal of your dish. An attractive presentation can enhance the overall experience and enjoyment for tasters.
6. Voting Guidelines: After tasting all entries, you can vote for the People’s Choice award. Remember that each individual, including chefs, may only vote once. You may NOT VOTE for your own dish
7. Encouraging Atmosphere: Maintain a friendly and supportive atmosphere during the event
8. Behavior and Conduct: Be courteous and respectful to all participants and attendees, fostering a community spirit throughout the event.
9. Health and Safety Protocols: Adhere to any local health and safety guidelines that may be in effect during the event, including social distancing or mask-wearing if necessary.
10. Cleanup Responsibilities: Clean your cooking area and tidy the space after the event.
11. Communication: Be reachable by event organizers in case any concerns or adjustments are needed during the event.
Become a Vendor
Join us as a vendor for the fun-filled evening with a donation of just $10! This is an incredible opportunity to showcase your unique handcrafted products, engage with the community, and promote your business. Setup begins at 4 PM, and you will have time to clean up after the festivities at 8 PM. Your presence adds color and creativity to the event, enriching the overall experience for attendees.
Vendor Guidelines:
1. Product Authenticity: All items sold must be handmade, locally crafted, or ethically sourced. Please ensure that your products showcase your creativity and talents.
2. Display Requirements: Vendors must create an attractive and organized display for their products. Bring your tables, signs, and necessary display materials that reflect your brand and aesthetic.
3. Sales Transactions: Be prepared to handle your sales transactions—label prices for all items to facilitate a smooth customer purchasing experience.
4. Engagement with Attendees: Actively engage with event attendees! Share the stories behind your products to foster connections and create interest in your offerings.
5. Space Sharing: Be mindful of your fellow vendors. Please set up your area without encroaching on adjacent spaces, allowing everyone to showcase what they offer.
6. Permits and Licenses: Ensure you have any necessary permits or licenses for selling your products in our area and comply with local regulations regarding sales and taxes.
7. Cleanup Responsibilities: After the event, vendors are responsible for cleaning their areas and removing all trash and equipment to tidy the space.
8. Communication: Maintain open lines of communication with event organizers. Provide your contact information and be available for necessary coordination before, during, and after the event.
9. Insurance Recommendations: While not mandatory, we recommend that vendors carry liability insurance to protect against potential incidents related to their products.
10. Respect for Others: Interact respectfully with all attendees and fellow vendors, fostering an inclusive community spirit.
Add a donation for Positive Peer Mentoring
