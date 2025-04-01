April Fools Lottery Drawing April 1 2025

$2500 April Fools Cash Drawing 2 numbers on each ticket. Only 500 tickets sold. $10 each Winner taken from 1st Number Drawn on 3 digit 7pm Drawing Tuesday April 1, 2025. Proceeds Benefit Animal Lifeline Pittsburgh Rescue. All unsold tickets become property of organization. Sponsored by Puppy Connection Rescue and A&S Landscaping

