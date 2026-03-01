Hosted by

St. Michael FSA

About this event

April Fun Lunch: Mucha Salsa

2 Steak Tacos with Cheese
$10

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Corn tortillas are used.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

2 Steak Tacos No Cheese
$10

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Corn tortillas are used.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

2 Shredded Chicken Tinga Tacos with Cheese
$10

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Corn tortillas are used. The chicken is not spicy.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

2 Shredded Chicken Tinga Tacos No Cheese
$10

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Corn tortillas are used. The chicken is not spicy.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

2 Cheese Quesadillas
$10

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Flour tortillas are used.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

3 Steak Tacos with Cheese
$14

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Corn tortillas are used.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

3 Steak Tacos No Cheese
$14

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Corn tortillas are used.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

3 Shredded Chicken Tinga Tacos with Cheese
$14

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Corn tortillas are used. The chicken is not spicy.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

3 Shredded Chicken Tinga Tacos No Cheese
$14

Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.


Corn tortillas are used. The chicken is not spicy.


Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa

Gluten Free Cookie
Free

This Gluten Free Oreo cookie will be substituted for the classic chocolate chip cookie that is served.

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