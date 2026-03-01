April Fun Lunch: Mucha Salsa

Hosted by
About this event
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Corn tortillas are used.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Corn tortillas are used.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Corn tortillas are used. The chicken is not spicy.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Corn tortillas are used. The chicken is not spicy.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Flour tortillas are used.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Corn tortillas are used.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Corn tortillas are used.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Corn tortillas are used. The chicken is not spicy.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
Included with this meal is a side of tortilla chips, water and cookie.
Corn tortillas are used. The chicken is not spicy.
Choice of 1 sauce: sour cream, salsa verde or house salsa
This Gluten Free Oreo cookie will be substituted for the classic chocolate chip cookie that is served.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!