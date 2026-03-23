April Mile High Elite 2026 Practice Fee

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7th grade team ALL Practices at RRHS
Wednesday 1st 530-7
Monday 6th 530-7
Wednesday 8th 530-7
Monday 13th 530-7
Wednesday 15th 530-7
Monday 20th 530-7
Wednesday 22nd 530-7
Monday 27th 530-7
Wednesday 29th 530-7
ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-830pm
4/5th grade team all practices at RRHS
Mo4/5th grade Practice
Wednesday 1st 530-630
Monday 6th 530-630
Wednesday 8th 530-630
Monday 13th 530-630
Wednesday 15th 530-630
Monday 20th 530-630
Wednesday 22nd 530-630
Monday 27th 530-630
Wednesday 29th 530-630
ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-8pm
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