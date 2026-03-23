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Crittendon Sports

About this event

April Mile High Elite 2026 Practice Fee

13380 Yosemite St

Thornton, CO 80602, USA

7th Grade MHE team practice fee & Late fee
$115

7th grade team ALL Practices at RRHS


Wednesday 1st 530-7

Monday 6th 530-7

Wednesday 8th 530-7

Monday 13th 530-7

Wednesday 15th 530-7

Monday 20th 530-7

Wednesday 22nd 530-7

Monday 27th 530-7

Wednesday 29th 530-7




ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-830pm









4/5th grade MHE Team practice fee & late fee
$100

4/5th grade team all practices at RRHS

Mo4/5th grade Practice

Wednesday 1st 530-630

Monday 6th 530-630

Wednesday 8th 530-630

Monday 13th 530-630

Wednesday 15th 530-630

Monday 20th 530-630

Wednesday 22nd 530-630

Monday 27th 530-630

Wednesday 29th 530-630


ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-8pm





Practice fee individual Guest fee
$15
Add a donation for Crittendon Sports

$

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