April NGC Play Party and Protocol Class

About this event
Admits 1 CROP Member to the education and play party. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).
All first-time attendees must have attended an orientation. Orientation is held at 6:30 PM before every party.
Admits 1 CROP Member to the education. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).
Admits 1 CROP Member to the play party. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).
All first-time attendees must have attended an orientation. Orientation is held at 6:30 PM before every party.
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