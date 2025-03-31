April premier parking spot

You could win the PREMIER parking spot for parent pick up at Apt Academy for an entire month!! For the month of April be the one to park front-and-center to pick up your student(s) as we dig the rainy spring time season.

You could win the PREMIER parking spot for parent pick up at Apt Academy for an entire month!! For the month of April be the one to park front-and-center to pick up your student(s) as we dig the rainy spring time season.

More details...