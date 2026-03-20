Atlanta Chapter Les Dames Descoffier International Inc

Hosted by

Atlanta Chapter Les Dames Descoffier International Inc

About this event

Sales closed

LDEI-Atlanta Dinner & a Movie | Tues, April 21 @ 42 West

1088 Huff Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Add a donation for Atlanta Chapter Les Dames Descoffier International Inc

$

Dames
$70

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Guests of Dames
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Raffle Tickets - 7 for $20
$20

Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.

Raffle Tickets - 15 for $40
$40

Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.

Raffle Tickets - 40 for $100
$100

Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!