LDEI-Atlanta Dinner & a Movie | Tues, April 21 @ 42 West

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.
Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.
Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!