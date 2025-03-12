Spin Training Class: Unlock Consistency & Strength

Looking to refine your spins but can’t commit to the full series? Our drop-in sessions offer the flexibility to join us whenever it fits your schedule! Each session will focus on key elements of spin technique, including centering, speed, balance, and edge control. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your basics or challenge yourself with new variations, our expert coaches will provide personalized feedback to help you improve.
Perfect for skaters of all levels, these sessions allow you to train alongside a supportive group while still receiving individual attention. Drop in, level up, and take your spins to the next level! ⛸️✨
Looking to refine your spins but can’t commit to the full series? Our drop-in sessions offer the flexibility to join us whenever it fits your schedule! Each session will focus on key elements of spin technique, including centering, speed, balance, and edge control. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your basics or challenge yourself with new variations, our expert coaches will provide personalized feedback to help you improve.
Perfect for skaters of all levels, these sessions allow you to train alongside a supportive group while still receiving individual attention. Drop in, level up, and take your spins to the next level! ⛸️✨
Stockton Figure Skating Club Member Full Month
$40
As a valued Stockton Figure Skating Club member, you get full access to the April Spin Clinic— HALF OFF! Join us for this fun spin clinic providing personalized instruction, feedback, and a supportive training environment to elevate your spins. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to refine your skills and grow as a skater! ⛸️✨
As a valued Stockton Figure Skating Club member, you get full access to the April Spin Clinic— HALF OFF! Join us for this fun spin clinic providing personalized instruction, feedback, and a supportive training environment to elevate your spins. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to refine your skills and grow as a skater! ⛸️✨
Non-Member Full Month
$80
We welcome all skaters, no matter your rink or club! Join our Spin Training Class to refine your technique, build strength, and gain expert coaching in a supportive environment. The full month is $80 for non-members, giving you access to all sessions—both on and off the ice. Come spin with us and take your skills to the next level! ⛸️✨
We welcome all skaters, no matter your rink or club! Join our Spin Training Class to refine your technique, build strength, and gain expert coaching in a supportive environment. The full month is $80 for non-members, giving you access to all sessions—both on and off the ice. Come spin with us and take your skills to the next level! ⛸️✨
Add a donation for Stockton Figure Skating Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!