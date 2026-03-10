Isadore Hoehn VFW Post 7397

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Isadore Hoehn VFW Post 7397

About this event

VFW Post 7397 - Steak Night - April 2026

9550 Pflumm Rd

Lenexa, KS 66215, USA

Steak Meal - Pay Now - Save the Post Credit Card Fees
$20

Enjoy a Steak Meal with sides and a dessert

Veggie - Pay Now - Save the Post Credit Card Fees
$20

Enjoy a Vegetarian Meal with sides and a dessert

Steak Meal - Pay $20 At the Door
Free

Enjoy a Steak Meal with sides and a dessert - Pay $20 a the Door

Veggie Pay $20 at the Door
Free

Enjoy a Vegetarian Meal with sides and a dessert - Pay $20 a the Door

Volunteer - Grill Master General!
Free

Please come between 5-5:30pm

Volunteer - Kitchen Dogs
Free

Please come between 4-5pm

Volunteer - Setup Crew
Free

Please come help set up between 5-6pm

Volunteer - Cleanup Crew
Free

Please show up and plan on helping to clean up between 7-8pm

Volunteer - I am just here to do whatever is needed!!!
Free

Please show up when you can and help where its needed

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