VFW Post 7397 - Steak Night - April 2026

About this event
Enjoy a Steak Meal with sides and a dessert
Enjoy a Vegetarian Meal with sides and a dessert
Enjoy a Steak Meal with sides and a dessert - Pay $20 a the Door
Enjoy a Vegetarian Meal with sides and a dessert - Pay $20 a the Door
Please come between 5-5:30pm
Please come between 4-5pm
Please come help set up between 5-6pm
Please show up and plan on helping to clean up between 7-8pm
Please show up when you can and help where its needed
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