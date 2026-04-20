April Table Talk

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About this event
Individual ticket includes dinner, reflection, and networking experience with young professionals.
Get 2 tickets at a discounted rate (that's a $10 total savings!) Tickets include dinner, reflection, and networking experience with young professionals. Ideal for couples or a pair of friends.
Get your family tickets at a discounted family friendly rate. Tickets include dinner for the family, plus reflection, and networking experience with young professionals for the adults. There is a designated seating area for parents with children. Ideal for young families of 3-5 household members.
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