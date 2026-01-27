AprilRose’s Garden Tea Brunch: Worship While You Wait Experience

🌿 First Fruits Admission 🌿





First Fruits Admission is a special early access ticket for those choosing to sow first and secure their place at the table. This admission offers priority seating at the Worship While You Wait – Garden Tea Brunch, including a curated brunch experience, worship, prayer, and a powerful Word rooted in Habakkuk 2:3.





By purchasing this ticket, you are sowing into the mission of AprilRose’s Tea Brunch while positioning yourself in faith during a season of waiting. Your early commitment helps make this sacred gathering possible.





✨ You sow first. God responds in His time. ✨

#GodAtTheTable