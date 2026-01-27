AprilRoses Tea Brunch

AprilRoses Tea Brunch

AprilRose’s Garden Tea Brunch: Worship While You Wait Experience

Reign Event Venue 3243 Players Club Cir

Memphis, TN 38125, USA

First Fruit Admission | Limited to 40 Tickets
$60

🌿 First Fruits Admission 🌿


First Fruits Admission is a special early access ticket for those choosing to sow first and secure their place at the table. This admission offers priority seating at the Worship While You Wait – Garden Tea Brunch, including a curated brunch experience, worship, prayer, and a powerful Word rooted in Habakkuk 2:3.


By purchasing this ticket, you are sowing into the mission of AprilRose’s Tea Brunch while positioning yourself in faith during a season of waiting. Your early commitment helps make this sacred gathering possible.


✨ You sow first. God responds in His time. ✨

#GodAtTheTable

Promise Seating Admission
$70

Promise Seating provides access to the Worship While You Wait – Garden Tea Brunch, a faith-centered gathering created for women walking through a season of waiting with expectation and trust in God.


This admission includes a curated brunch experience, worship, prayer, and a powerful Word rooted in Habakkuk 2:3. Promise Seating is for those who are standing on God’s promises, believing that what He has spoken will come to pass in His appointed time.


✨ The promise still stands. The vision will speak. ✨

#GodAtTheTable

Promise Table of Six
$386
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The Promise Table of Six is ideal for friends, sisters, ministry partners, or small groups who want to experience Worship While You Wait – Garden Tea Brunch together.


This table includes six seats with shared table seating, a beautifully curated brunch, worship, prayer, and a powerful Word rooted in Habakkuk 2:3. It is designed for groups who desire to gather in faith, encourage one another, and wait on God together.


Please note: All guests seated at a Promise Table of Six must check in together to ensure proper seating and table placement.


✨ Waiting is sweeter when faith is shared. ✨

#GodAtTheTable

