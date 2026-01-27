AprilRose’s Garden Tea Brunch: Worship While You Wait Experience

About this event
Memphis, TN 38125, USA
🌿 First Fruits Admission 🌿
First Fruits Admission is a special early access ticket for those choosing to sow first and secure their place at the table. This admission offers priority seating at the Worship While You Wait – Garden Tea Brunch, including a curated brunch experience, worship, prayer, and a powerful Word rooted in Habakkuk 2:3.
By purchasing this ticket, you are sowing into the mission of AprilRose’s Tea Brunch while positioning yourself in faith during a season of waiting. Your early commitment helps make this sacred gathering possible.
✨ You sow first. God responds in His time. ✨
#GodAtTheTable
Promise Seating provides access to the Worship While You Wait – Garden Tea Brunch, a faith-centered gathering created for women walking through a season of waiting with expectation and trust in God.
This admission includes a curated brunch experience, worship, prayer, and a powerful Word rooted in Habakkuk 2:3. Promise Seating is for those who are standing on God’s promises, believing that what He has spoken will come to pass in His appointed time.
✨ The promise still stands. The vision will speak. ✨
#GodAtTheTable
The Promise Table of Six is ideal for friends, sisters, ministry partners, or small groups who want to experience Worship While You Wait – Garden Tea Brunch together.
This table includes six seats with shared table seating, a beautifully curated brunch, worship, prayer, and a powerful Word rooted in Habakkuk 2:3. It is designed for groups who desire to gather in faith, encourage one another, and wait on God together.
Please note: All guests seated at a Promise Table of Six must check in together to ensure proper seating and table placement.
✨ Waiting is sweeter when faith is shared. ✨
#GodAtTheTable
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!