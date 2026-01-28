AprilRoses Tea Brunch

Offered by

AprilRoses Tea Brunch

About the memberships

AprilRoses Tea Brunch's Partnerships

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$2,500

No expiration

  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all event materials
  • Full-page back cover ad in the printed program
  • Prominent logo placement on event banner, website, and social media
  • 5-minute speaking opportunity during the event
  • Vendor table with premium placement inside the event space
  • Logo featured in the event recap video
  • One seat included within the Tea Brunch experience
  • Product or service featured in swag bags
  • Exclusive sponsor appreciation gift
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,500

No expiration

·       Full-page ad in the printed program

·       Logo featured on the event website and across promotional materials

·       On-stage acknowledgment during the Tea Brunch program

·       Vendor table inside the event space

·       One seat included within the Tea Brunch experience

·       Product or service included in swag bags

·       Platinum Sponsor recognition in post-event social media or email recap

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000

No expiration

·       Half-page vertical ad in the printed program

·       Logo featured on select promotional materials

·       Vendor table inside the event space

·       One seat included within the Tea Brunch experience

·       Product or service included in swag bags

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

No expiration

·       Quarter-page ad in the printed program

·       Logo listed on the event website

·       Product or service included in swag bags

·       One seat included within the Tea Brunch experience

COMMUNITY PARTNER
$250

No expiration

  • Name listed in the program
  • Product or promotional material in swag bags
Add a donation for AprilRoses Tea Brunch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!