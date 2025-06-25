APS Houston's Shop

Stay refreshed and represent the mission with the official APS Tumbler with Straw and Cleaner Brush Set. Designed for those on the go, this sleek, eco-friendly tumbler is perfect for students, professionals, and supporters who want to stay hydrated while making a statement.



Crafted with double-wall insulation, it keeps your beverages hot or cold for hours. The set includes a reusable BPA-free straw and a convenient cleaning brush—because excellence should be sustainable, too. Featuring the APS logo proudly printed on the front, this tumbler is your daily reminder of the values we stand for: service, leadership, and community.