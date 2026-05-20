APSU USA Merchandise Reservation Form (Pickup Only | Limited Inventory)

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About this event
Houston, TX 77054, USA
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $30 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $30 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $30 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $30 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.
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