APSU USA INC

Hosted by

APSU USA INC

About this event

APSU USA Merchandise Reservation Form (Pickup Only | Limited Inventory)

Crown Plaza Hotel - Houston 8686 Kirby Dr

Houston, TX 77054, USA

Reservation Deposit - Hoodie - M ($50)
$20

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $30 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Hoodie - Large ($50)
$20

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $30 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Hoodie - XL ($50)
$20

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $30 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Hoodie - 2XL ($50)
$20

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $30 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Sweatshirt - M ($40)
$20

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Sweatshirt - L ($40)
$20

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Sweatshirt - XL ($40)
$20

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Sweatshirt - 2XL ($40)
$20

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - T Shirt - S ($20)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - T Shirt - M ($20)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - T Shirt - L ($20)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - T Shirt - XL ($20)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - T Shirt - 2XL ($20)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $10 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Polo Shirt - S ($30)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Polo Shirt - M ($30)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Polo Shirt - L ($30)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Polo Shirt - XL ($30)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

Reservation Deposit - Polo Shirt - 2XL ($30)
$10

I understand this item is pickup-only and I will pay the remaining balance of $20 at pickup.

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