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Apt Academy

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Apt Academy Family Fun Day Silent Auction 2026

Indoor Skydiving Package item
Indoor Skydiving Package
$50

Starting bid

Take flight with (2) vouchers valid for (2) flights each at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Tigard; trail mix; and sports drinks.

Local Eats Package item
Local Eats Package
$50

Starting bid

Discover a new favorite eatery with a $100 gift card to Filberts Farmhouse Kitchen (Aurora); $50 gift card to Whiskey Hill Store (Hubbard); $50 gift card to White Rabbit Bakery (Aurora); $50 gift card to Lux Sucre Bakery & Cafe (Wilsonville); and $25 gift card to Cones (Canby).

Venison & Spices Package item
Venison & Spices Package
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for summer cooking with a variety of Montana backcountry venison and spices: (1) lb salami summer sausage; (4) lbs ground venison; (8) lbs cube steak; (2) lbs backstrap; and seasonings from Oregon's own: Taco, Steak, and House Special blends from Jacobsen Salt Co; and Classic Spice Rub and Smokey Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce from Felton & Mary's Artisan Foods. (Frozen meat pick-up from the Academy to be arranged)

Dog Love Package item
Dog Love Package
$50

Starting bid

Treat your canine with a $200 gift certificate to Pearly Girly's Grooming in Canby; and Gingerbread, Bacon Brew, and Pumpkin Biscuits dog treats from Portland Pet Food Company.

Panther Love Package item
Panther Love Package
$25

Starting bid

Bring Apt's school mascot home with a 42-inch stuffed black panther; and Apt Academy trucker hat and t-shirt.

Garden Love Package item
Garden Love Package
$75

Starting bid

Beautify your outdoor space with (2) 12-inch sun-loving hanging baskets from Al's; and a $500 voucher to SuperTrees tree nursery.

Spa Day Package item
Spa Day Package
$25

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a gift certificate valid for (1) ultimate facial from Yona Beauty,

OMSI Package item
OMSI Package
$25

Starting bid

Explore the latest STEM-themed exhibits with (4) general admission passes to OMSI.

Pat's Acres Package item
Pat's Acres Package
$25

Starting bid

Race around the track on high-speed go-karts with (4) passes to Pat's Acres Racing Complex. Participants must be 12 years or older.

Canby Swim Center Package item
Canby Swim Center Package
$25

Starting bid

Spend the summer poolside at the Canby Swim Center with (1) adult and (2) youth passes, valid for (10) swim sessions each; and goggles, pool noodles, and diving toys.

Bricks & Minifigs Package item
Bricks & Minifigs Package
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate with a new LEGO masterpiece with a voucher for (1) 1.5-hour birthday party package at Bricks & Minifigs in Canby.

Clackamas County Fair Package item
Clackamas County Fair Package
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy the quintessential summer pastime with (4) adult passes to the Clackamas County Fair and (4) adult passes to the Clackamas County Fair Rodeo. Passes are valid Tuesday, August 18; Wednesday, August 19; or Thursday, August 20.

McMenamins Package #1 item
McMenamins Package #1
$10

Starting bid

Dine at the many historic pubs, breweries, and restaurants with a $50 gift card to McMenamins.

McMenamins Package #2 item
McMenamins Package #2
$10

Starting bid

Dine at the many historic pubs, breweries, and restaurants with a $50 gift card to McMenamins.

Woodburn Dragstrip Package item
Woodburn Dragstrip Package
$25

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of drag racing with (4) adult passes to the Woodburn Dragstrip.

Mrs Newell's Class Basket: Beach Day item
Mrs Newell's Class Basket: Beach Day
$50

Starting bid

Head to the beach with all the essentials provided in Mrs Newell's class basket: a large straw tote; Hydroflask mini cooler; (2) beach towels; reusable cup; sunscreens; beach toys; and a $200 Airbnb gift card.

Coach Jackson's Class Basket: Cozy Night In item
Coach Jackson's Class Basket: Cozy Night In
$25

Starting bid

Relax at home with all the essentials provided in Coach Jackson's class basket: cozy blankets; s'mores; card games; family-friendly DVDs; candles; kids' bean bag chair; and selection of wine and teas.

Mr Holechek's Class Basket: LEGO item
Mr Holechek's Class Basket: LEGO
$25

Starting bid

Build the ultimate brick creation with all the essentials provided in Mr Holechek's class basket: sets including Star Wars, fire helicopter, wildlife rescue ATV, and classic creative suitcase.

Canning Package item
Canning Package
$10

Starting bid

Preserve the region's delicious bounty with pectin, large and small jars, and canning supplies.

Wellness Package item
Wellness Package
$25

Starting bid

Support your family's health with multivitamins for adults and children; cookbook; muscle relaxers; balms; and a $100 gift certificate to Canby Clinic.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!