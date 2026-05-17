Apt Academy Family Fun Day Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Take flight with (2) vouchers valid for (2) flights each at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Tigard; trail mix; and sports drinks.
Starting bid
Discover a new favorite eatery with a $100 gift card to Filberts Farmhouse Kitchen (Aurora); $50 gift card to Whiskey Hill Store (Hubbard); $50 gift card to White Rabbit Bakery (Aurora); $50 gift card to Lux Sucre Bakery & Cafe (Wilsonville); and $25 gift card to Cones (Canby).
Starting bid
Get ready for summer cooking with a variety of Montana backcountry venison and spices: (1) lb salami summer sausage; (4) lbs ground venison; (8) lbs cube steak; (2) lbs backstrap; and seasonings from Oregon's own: Taco, Steak, and House Special blends from Jacobsen Salt Co; and Classic Spice Rub and Smokey Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce from Felton & Mary's Artisan Foods. (Frozen meat pick-up from the Academy to be arranged)
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Treat your canine with a $200 gift certificate to Pearly Girly's Grooming in Canby; and Gingerbread, Bacon Brew, and Pumpkin Biscuits dog treats from Portland Pet Food Company.
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Bring Apt's school mascot home with a 42-inch stuffed black panther; and Apt Academy trucker hat and t-shirt.
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Beautify your outdoor space with (2) 12-inch sun-loving hanging baskets from Al's; and a $500 voucher to SuperTrees tree nursery.
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Pamper yourself with a gift certificate valid for (1) ultimate facial from Yona Beauty,
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Explore the latest STEM-themed exhibits with (4) general admission passes to OMSI.
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Race around the track on high-speed go-karts with (4) passes to Pat's Acres Racing Complex. Participants must be 12 years or older.
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Spend the summer poolside at the Canby Swim Center with (1) adult and (2) youth passes, valid for (10) swim sessions each; and goggles, pool noodles, and diving toys.
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Celebrate with a new LEGO masterpiece with a voucher for (1) 1.5-hour birthday party package at Bricks & Minifigs in Canby.
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Enjoy the quintessential summer pastime with (4) adult passes to the Clackamas County Fair and (4) adult passes to the Clackamas County Fair Rodeo. Passes are valid Tuesday, August 18; Wednesday, August 19; or Thursday, August 20.
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Dine at the many historic pubs, breweries, and restaurants with a $50 gift card to McMenamins.
Starting bid
Dine at the many historic pubs, breweries, and restaurants with a $50 gift card to McMenamins.
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Experience the thrill of drag racing with (4) adult passes to the Woodburn Dragstrip.
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Head to the beach with all the essentials provided in Mrs Newell's class basket: a large straw tote; Hydroflask mini cooler; (2) beach towels; reusable cup; sunscreens; beach toys; and a $200 Airbnb gift card.
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Relax at home with all the essentials provided in Coach Jackson's class basket: cozy blankets; s'mores; card games; family-friendly DVDs; candles; kids' bean bag chair; and selection of wine and teas.
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Build the ultimate brick creation with all the essentials provided in Mr Holechek's class basket: sets including Star Wars, fire helicopter, wildlife rescue ATV, and classic creative suitcase.
Starting bid
Preserve the region's delicious bounty with pectin, large and small jars, and canning supplies.
Starting bid
Support your family's health with multivitamins for adults and children; cookbook; muscle relaxers; balms; and a $100 gift certificate to Canby Clinic.
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