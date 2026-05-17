Apt Academy Family Fun Day Silent Auction 2026

Get ready for summer cooking with a variety of Montana backcountry venison and spices: (1) lb salami summer sausage; (4) lbs ground venison; (8) lbs cube steak; (2) lbs backstrap; and seasonings from Oregon's own: Taco, Steak, and House Special blends from Jacobsen Salt Co; and Classic Spice Rub and Smokey Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce from Felton & Mary's Artisan Foods. (Frozen meat pick-up from the Academy to be arranged)