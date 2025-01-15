Apt Academy's Valentine's day gift box Shop

Get a valentine giftbox for your loved one. Included in your box is a hand poured lavender soy candle, 4oz of roasted, salted hazelnuts, 4oz hand dipped dark chocolate hazelnuts, 2 SuperTrees lip balms and 1 SuperTrees hemp balm
Get a valentine giftbox for your loved one. Included in your box is a hand poured lavender soy candle, 4oz of roasted, salted hazelnuts, 4oz hand dipped dark chocolate hazelnuts, 2 SuperTrees lip balms and 1 SuperTrees hemp balm
Shipping
$19.99
If you are outside of our local area, your giftbox can be shipped for an additional cost.
If you are outside of our local area, your giftbox can be shipped for an additional cost.
Add a donation for Apt Academy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!