APWA & MSA Equipment Roadeo & Training Expo

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Registration includes Underground Service Alert - 811 Training, lunch for 1, spectate the Roadeo event, and vendor exhibits. "Choose Roadeo Contestant Registration Ticket if you want to Compete in the Roadeo!"
ONLY CHOOSE THIS TICKET IF YOU WANT TO COMPETE IN THE ROADEO!! Show your skills and compete for a chance to earn an invite to compete at this year's APWA 2026 National PWX Conference in Houston TX! Registration Includes: Underground Service Alert - 811 Training, lunch for 1, and vendor exhibits.
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