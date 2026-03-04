APWF Back to the Future vendor table

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About this event
Step into the future — or at least October 3rd — with a vendor table at our special event. For $150, showcase your pet products, crafts, or services to a lively crowd of animal lovers. Your table includes a 6-ft setup, event recognition, and the opportunity to support families who need help providing life-saving care for their pets. Don’t miss the chance to join the fun (and the DeLorean photo op)!
Calling all fellow pup-savers! Shelters and rescues: Secure your spot for just $50 and share adoption stories, swag, and snuggles with our tail-wagging crowd. Help us amplify the mission – because every booth funds vet care that keeps families from heartbreaking goodbyes. Limited spots – register your rescue squad today!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!