APWF Supper Puppy Bowl vendor table

Grab a table and join the Super Puppy Bowl fun! For $150, showcase your pet goodies, crafts, or services to hundreds of adoring attendees (and their zoomie pups!). Includes a 6ft table, event shout-out, and the warm fuzzies of supporting families who can't afford life-saving treatments. Woof, that's a deal – sign up now!
Calling all fellow pup-savers! Shelters and rescues: Secure your spot for just $50 and share adoption stories, swag, and snuggles with our tail-wagging crowd. Help us amplify the mission – because every booth funds vet care that keeps families from heartbreaking goodbyes. Limited spots – register your rescue squad today!
