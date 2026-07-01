A black and white logo features large, stylized letters "AR" in the foreground, with smaller text "AG women" and a delicate sprig of leaves in the background.
Remnant Church of the Assemblies of God

Hosted by

Remnant Church of the Assemblies of God

About this event

AR AG Women's Fall Conference

1366 AR 7 N

Hot Springs Village, AR 71909, USA

Package #1 (All Inclusive)
$100

This package includes:
- Lodging on the campgrounds (bunk bed)
- Thursday and Friday night stay
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday

Package #2
$60

This package includes:
- Lodging on the campgrounds (bunk bed)
- Friday Night Stay ONLY
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday

Package #3
$50

This package includes:
- NO Lodging Included on Campgrounds
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday

Package #4
$75

This package includes:
- Lodging on the campgrounds at a RV Site
- Thursday and Friday night stay
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday

Package #5
$140

This package includes:
- Lodging at a local AirBnB
- Thursday and Friday night stay
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday

Friday Missions Lunch (Optional)
$15

If you're at the conference on Friday and would like to join for a lunch focused on missions, you can purchase a ticket to attend the lunch here!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!