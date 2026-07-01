AR AG Women's Fall Conference

About this event
This package includes:
- Lodging on the campgrounds (bunk bed)
- Thursday and Friday night stay
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday
This package includes:
- Lodging on the campgrounds (bunk bed)
- Friday Night Stay ONLY
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday
This package includes:
- NO Lodging Included on Campgrounds
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday
This package includes:
- Lodging on the campgrounds at a RV Site
- Thursday and Friday night stay
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday
This package includes:
- Lodging at a local AirBnB
- Thursday and Friday night stay
- Pre Conference Worship Night
- All Breakout Sessions
- Breakfast Friday and Saturday Mornings
- Both Services Friday and Saturday
If you're at the conference on Friday and would like to join for a lunch focused on missions, you can purchase a ticket to attend the lunch here!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!