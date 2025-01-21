ARA 2025 Memberships

A family membership shall consist of a family unit. A family unit shall be defined as a parent or parents and their single, dependent children under the age of twenty-three (23), and that are all residents of the same household.
Individual Membership
$300
Renews yearly on: March 29
A single membership consist of one adult person, 18 years or older, and up to one other permanent member of their household.
