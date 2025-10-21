Arab American Bar Association of San Diego's Memberships

Offered by
An Attorney Member (under 5 years) is a person who has been admitted to practice law for under five years and is in good standing before the highest court of any state or jurisdiction of the United States.
An Attorney Member (5 years or more) is a person who has been practicing law for five years or more and is in good standing before the highest court of any state or jurisdiction of the United States.
Someone who does not meet all of the requirements under either Attorney or Student Member, but who otherwise works in the legal profession and has an interest in AABA-SD’s mission.
A Judiciary Member is an active or a retired member of the judiciary in the United States.
Person who is currently enrolled in & is at least attending PT classes in law school; or, has graduated law school & is currently preparing for the Bar or awaiting Bar results.
