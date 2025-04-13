ARAB CULTURAL CENTER PRESENTS - Arab American Heritage Festival 2025 : Ancestral Lines.

Tree of Life Oil on Canvas, 2025 Painted after the legendary “Tree of Life” on the island of Socotra (part of modern-day Yemen), this work centers a dragon’s blood tree with wide-reaching branches and deep roots. The image evokes myth, healing, and the strange resilience of life in the harshest conditions. The tree is a visual prayer for survival, even in isolation. Palmyra Oil on Canvas, 2025 Once a bustling cultural crossroads in the Syrian desert, Palmyra now sits in haunting ruins. This painting channels its wind-worn sandstone walls and echoing archways. With restrained tones and crumbling grandeur, the work speaks to the fragility of empire and the enduring strength of place. Persepolis Oil on Canvas, 2025 The painting imagines the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire — Persepolis, in present-day Iran — with its columned majesty silhouetted at dusk. This view captures both grandeur and ghostliness, reflecting the dual legacies of imperial glory and eventual ruin. Church of the Holy Sepulchre Oil on Canvas, 2025 This work features the dome and cross of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the most sacred sites in Christianity. Set in Jerusalem’s Old City, the church is layered with centuries of belief, conflict, and pilgrimage. Rendered in soft light, the piece portrays the sacred not as a destination but as a state of longing. -⭐️-⭐️-⭐️-⭐️-⭐️-⭐️-⭐️- شجرة الحياة رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025 استنادًا إلى “شجرة الحياة” الأسطورية في جزيرة سقطرى (الواقعة ضمن اليمن الحديث)، تضع هذه اللوحة شجرة دم التنين في مركزها، بأغصانها المتشعبة وجذورها العميقة. تستحضر الصورة الأسطورة والشفاء والقدرة الغريبة على البقاء في أقسى الظروف. تبدو الشجرة كصلاة بصرية من أجل البقاء، حتى في العزلة. تدمر رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025 كانت تدمر ذات يوم مفترق طرق ثقافي نابض في صحراء سوريا، لكنها اليوم تقف كأطلالٍ خاشعة. تلتقط هذه اللوحة جدرانها الرملية التي نحتها الزمن وأقواسها التي ما زالت تردد صدى التاريخ. بألوانها الهادئة وعظمتها المتآكلة، تتحدث اللوحة عن هشاشة الإمبراطوريات وقوة المكان التي لا تزول. برسيبوليس رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025 تُصوّر اللوحة العاصمة الاحتفالية للإمبراطورية الأخمينية—برسيبوليس، في إيران المعاصرة—بأعمدتها المهيبة المتربعة في الأفق عند الغروب. يلتقي في هذا المشهد الجلال بالشبحية، ليعكس إرثًا مزدوجًا من المجد الإمبراطوري والزوال الحتمي. كنيسة القيامة رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025 تُبرز هذه اللوحة قبة الكنيسة وصليبها، في واحدة من أقدس المواقع المسيحية—كنيسة القيامة في قلب البلدة القديمة بالقدس. تتراكم في تفاصيلها قرونٌ من الإيمان والصراع والحج. في ضوءٍ ناعم، تجسّد اللوحة القداسة لا كغايةٍ تُبلَغ، بل كحالة شوق مستمرة.

