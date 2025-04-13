ARAB CULTURAL CENTER PRESENTS - Arab American Heritage Festival 2025 : Ancestral Lines.

Eye of Horus
Oil on Canvas, 2025
This painting explores the mythic power of protection, perception, and mystery symbolized by the ancient Eye of Horus. The composition reimagines the iconic symbol not as a hieroglyph, but as a looming, spiritual presence over a dusky desertscape. Inspired by the long-lost rituals of ancient Egypt, the piece invites contemplation of vision — both literal and inner.
عين حورس
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
تستكشف هذه اللوحة القوة الأسطورية للحماية والبصيرة والغموض التي ترمز إليها “عين حورس” القديمة. يعيد التكوين تخيّل هذا الرمز الأيقوني ليس كرمز هيروغليفي، بل كحضور روحي مهيب يخيّم فوق مشهد صحراوي تغمره العتمة. مستوحاة من الطقوس المنسية لمصر القديمة، تدعو هذه اللوحة إلى التأمل في معنى الرؤية — الحسية والداخلية
عين حورس
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
تستكشف هذه اللوحة القوة الأسطورية للحماية والبصيرة والغموض التي ترمز إليها “عين حورس” القديمة. يعيد التكوين تخيّل هذا الرمز الأيقوني ليس كرمز هيروغليفي، بل كحضور روحي مهيب يخيّم فوق مشهد صحراوي تغمره العتمة. مستوحاة من الطقوس المنسية لمصر القديمة، تدعو هذه اللوحة إلى التأمل في معنى الرؤية — الحسية والداخلية
Ennigaldi-Nanna إننيقالدي-نانا
Ennigaldi-Nanna
Oil on Canvas, 2025
This imagined portrait depicts Ennigaldi-Nanna, daughter of the last king of Babylon and the world’s first known museum curator. Painted not from reference but from imagination, the work evokes the presence of a woman who preserved the past while living through its unraveling. Set against the atmospheric backdrop of ancient Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq), the piece reflects on the tension between legacy and loss.
إننيقالدي-نانا
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
يُجسّد هذا البورتريه المتخيَّل شخصية إننيقالدي-نانا، ابنة آخر ملوك بابل وأول قيّمة متحف معروفة في تاريخ البشرية. لم يُرسم هذا العمل استنادًا إلى مرجع بصري، بل نبع من الخيال، ليُستحضر من خلاله حضور امرأة كرّست نفسها لحفظ الماضي في لحظة كانت حضارتها تنهار من حولها.
وعلى خلفية ضبابية تستحضر أجواء بلاد ما بين النهرين القديمة (العراق حالياً)، يتأمل هذا العمل التوتر القائم بين الإرث والضياع، بين ما نخلّده وما نفقده.
Ennigaldi-Nanna
Oil on Canvas, 2025
This imagined portrait depicts Ennigaldi-Nanna, daughter of the last king of Babylon and the world’s first known museum curator. Painted not from reference but from imagination, the work evokes the presence of a woman who preserved the past while living through its unraveling. Set against the atmospheric backdrop of ancient Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq), the piece reflects on the tension between legacy and loss.
إننيقالدي-نانا
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
يُجسّد هذا البورتريه المتخيَّل شخصية إننيقالدي-نانا، ابنة آخر ملوك بابل وأول قيّمة متحف معروفة في تاريخ البشرية. لم يُرسم هذا العمل استنادًا إلى مرجع بصري، بل نبع من الخيال، ليُستحضر من خلاله حضور امرأة كرّست نفسها لحفظ الماضي في لحظة كانت حضارتها تنهار من حولها.
وعلى خلفية ضبابية تستحضر أجواء بلاد ما بين النهرين القديمة (العراق حالياً)، يتأمل هذا العمل التوتر القائم بين الإرث والضياع، بين ما نخلّده وما نفقده.
Freedom الحرية
$410
Starting bid
Freedom
Oil on Canvas, 2025
Freedom presents a dreamlike rendering of Al-Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock—two of the most sacred and symbolically powerful sites in the world. Emily Chatterson, a Palestinian-American artist, paints the golden dome beneath a luminous sky, surrounded by soft, layered brushwork that evokes both reverence and longing. In the foreground, a vivid cluster of red poppies—symbols of remembrance, resistance, and martyrdom in Palestinian culture—root the scene in both beauty and struggle. A trio of birds soar above, embodying the painting’s title and gesturing toward the idea of spiritual and political liberation. Through this work, Chatterson invites reflection on heritage, sovereignty, and hope, offering a deeply personal meditation on identity and resilience.
الحرية
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
تصوّر لوحة الحرية مشهداً حالماً للمسجد الأقصى وقبة الصخرة، وهما من أقدس المواقع وأكثرها رمزية في العالم. الفنانة الفلسطينية-الأميركية إميلي شاتيرسون ترسم القبة الذهبية تحت سماء متوهجة، محاطة بضربات فرشاة ناعمة ومتراكبة تستحضر مشاعر التقديس والحنين معاً. في مقدمة اللوحة، تتفتح مجموعة زاهية من شقائق النعمان الحمراء—رموز للذكرى والمقاومة والشهادة في الثقافة الفلسطينية—لتجذر المشهد في جماله ونضاله. وتحلق ثلاثة طيور فوق المكان، مجسّدة عنوان اللوحة ومُلمِّحة إلى فكرة التحرر الروحي والسياسي. من خلال هذا العمل، تدعو شاتيرسون إلى التأمل في مفاهيم الإرث والسيادة والأمل، مقدّمة تأملاً شخصياً عميقاً في الهوية والصمود
Freedom
Oil on Canvas, 2025
Freedom presents a dreamlike rendering of Al-Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock—two of the most sacred and symbolically powerful sites in the world. Emily Chatterson, a Palestinian-American artist, paints the golden dome beneath a luminous sky, surrounded by soft, layered brushwork that evokes both reverence and longing. In the foreground, a vivid cluster of red poppies—symbols of remembrance, resistance, and martyrdom in Palestinian culture—root the scene in both beauty and struggle. A trio of birds soar above, embodying the painting’s title and gesturing toward the idea of spiritual and political liberation. Through this work, Chatterson invites reflection on heritage, sovereignty, and hope, offering a deeply personal meditation on identity and resilience.
الحرية
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
تصوّر لوحة الحرية مشهداً حالماً للمسجد الأقصى وقبة الصخرة، وهما من أقدس المواقع وأكثرها رمزية في العالم. الفنانة الفلسطينية-الأميركية إميلي شاتيرسون ترسم القبة الذهبية تحت سماء متوهجة، محاطة بضربات فرشاة ناعمة ومتراكبة تستحضر مشاعر التقديس والحنين معاً. في مقدمة اللوحة، تتفتح مجموعة زاهية من شقائق النعمان الحمراء—رموز للذكرى والمقاومة والشهادة في الثقافة الفلسطينية—لتجذر المشهد في جماله ونضاله. وتحلق ثلاثة طيور فوق المكان، مجسّدة عنوان اللوحة ومُلمِّحة إلى فكرة التحرر الروحي والسياسي. من خلال هذا العمل، تدعو شاتيرسون إلى التأمل في مفاهيم الإرث والسيادة والأمل، مقدّمة تأملاً شخصياً عميقاً في الهوية والصمود
Hegra الحِجر (مدائن صالح)
Hegra
Oil on Canvas, 2025
Inspired by the monumental Tombs of Hegra (Al-Hijr), Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, this painting captures the enduring silence of Nabataean stone carved from the desert itself. The ethereal sky and deep shadows evoke both majesty and mystery, honoring the resilience of forgotten civilizations.
الحِجر
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
استلهاماً من المقابر الأثرية المهيبة في الحِجر (مدائن صالح)، أول موقع سعودي يُدرج ضمن قائمة التراث العالمي لليونسكو، تجسّد هذه اللوحة صمت الحجر النبطي المنحوت من قلب الصحراء. السماء الحالمة والظلال العميقة تثيران إحساساً بالعظمة والغموض، في تحية فنية لصمود حضارات منسية لا تزال تهمس بأسرارها عبر الزمن
Tree of Life شجرة الحياة
Tree of Life
Oil on Canvas, 2025
Painted after the legendary “Tree of Life” on the island of Socotra (part of modern-day Yemen), this work centers a dragon’s blood tree with wide-reaching branches and deep roots. The image evokes myth, healing, and the strange resilience of life in the harshest conditions. The tree is a visual prayer for survival, even in isolation.
Palmyra
Oil on Canvas, 2025
Once a bustling cultural crossroads in the Syrian desert, Palmyra now sits in haunting ruins. This painting channels its wind-worn sandstone walls and echoing archways. With restrained tones and crumbling grandeur, the work speaks to the fragility of empire and the enduring strength of place.
Persepolis
Oil on Canvas, 2025
The painting imagines the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire — Persepolis, in present-day Iran — with its columned majesty silhouetted at dusk. This view captures both grandeur and ghostliness, reflecting the dual legacies of imperial glory and eventual ruin.
Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Oil on Canvas, 2025
This work features the dome and cross of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the most sacred sites in Christianity. Set in Jerusalem’s Old City, the church is layered with centuries of belief, conflict, and pilgrimage. Rendered in soft light, the piece portrays the sacred not as a destination but as a state of longing.
شجرة الحياة
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
استنادًا إلى “شجرة الحياة” الأسطورية في جزيرة سقطرى (الواقعة ضمن اليمن الحديث)، تضع هذه اللوحة شجرة دم التنين في مركزها، بأغصانها المتشعبة وجذورها العميقة. تستحضر الصورة الأسطورة والشفاء والقدرة الغريبة على البقاء في أقسى الظروف. تبدو الشجرة كصلاة بصرية من أجل البقاء، حتى في العزلة.
تدمر
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
كانت تدمر ذات يوم مفترق طرق ثقافي نابض في صحراء سوريا، لكنها اليوم تقف كأطلالٍ خاشعة. تلتقط هذه اللوحة جدرانها الرملية التي نحتها الزمن وأقواسها التي ما زالت تردد صدى التاريخ. بألوانها الهادئة وعظمتها المتآكلة، تتحدث اللوحة عن هشاشة الإمبراطوريات وقوة المكان التي لا تزول.
برسيبوليس
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
تُصوّر اللوحة العاصمة الاحتفالية للإمبراطورية الأخمينية—برسيبوليس، في إيران المعاصرة—بأعمدتها المهيبة المتربعة في الأفق عند الغروب. يلتقي في هذا المشهد الجلال بالشبحية، ليعكس إرثًا مزدوجًا من المجد الإمبراطوري والزوال الحتمي.
كنيسة القيامة
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
تُبرز هذه اللوحة قبة الكنيسة وصليبها، في واحدة من أقدس المواقع المسيحية—كنيسة القيامة في قلب البلدة القديمة بالقدس. تتراكم في تفاصيلها قرونٌ من الإيمان والصراع والحج. في ضوءٍ ناعم، تجسّد اللوحة القداسة لا كغايةٍ تُبلَغ، بل كحالة شوق مستمرة.
Sands of Time رمال الزمن
Sands of Time
Oil on Canvas, 2025
Set in Petra, Jordan, this piece honors the Nabataean marvel carved directly into rose-colored rock. Draped in a red woven textile motif, the painting references Bedouin culture and timeless trade routes. “Sands of Time” contemplates what it means to dwell inside something that will outlast you.
رمال الزمن
رسم زيتي على قماش، 2025
تدور هذه اللوحة في قلب البتراء، الأردن، تكريماً للأعجوبة النبطية المنحوتة مباشرة في الصخر الوردي. تتوشح اللوحة بنقوش نسيجية حمراء مستوحاة من التراث البدوي، في إشارة إلى ثقافة الصحراء ومسارات التجارة الخالدة. رمال الزمن تأمل بصمتٍ في معنى أن تعيش داخل شيء يتجاوزك، ويخلّدك في حضوره الصامت
