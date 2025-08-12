Arab Historical Society's Shop

167 pages, hardcover, 6"x9"

Discover the rich tapestry of Arab's history through the lives of those who rest in its old downtown cemetery.

In 2007, the City of Arab commissioned Angie Hunkeapillar to conduct a comprehensive survey of the 1883 cemetery, a crucial step for its inclusion in the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register and the acquisition of a historical marker. Hunkeapillar's detailed map plots all graves, marked and unmarked, and identifies depressions that may indicate relocated or unmarked graves.



The first edition of Voices From the Past (2010) was a pioneering effort by Janet Calhoun, affectionately known as "Ms. History," to compile historical information for the "Voices From the Past" Cemetery Walk, presented by the Arab Historical Society. This text-only edition spanned 57 pages, offering a glimpse into the lives of the individuals interred there.



Now, the Second Edition of Voices From the Past delves deeper, providing expanded and meticulously researched biographical sketches of the cemetery's residents. This edition is enriched with photographs of the individuals and their grave markers, bringing their stories to life. Through extensive research using the latest online and print resources, several previously unidentified individuals have been definitively linked to their families.



Voices From the Past is more than a book; it's a bridge to the past, honoring the memories and legacies of Arab's forebears.