Arab Student Aid International's Educational Giving

Offered by
About this shop
Make a donation and receive this tote as a thank-you for supporting students’ education.
Inspired by Palestinian heritage and resilience, this design represents growth, peace, and hope.
This donation helps support a student’s education.
Shipping for this item is currently available in the U.S. only.
Make a donation and receive this tote as a thank-you gift.
Featuring the iris flower of Faquua, this design honors beauty, identity, and connection to place.
Your donation contributes to learning resources and educational support for students.
Shipping for this item is currently available in the U.S. only.
Make a donation and receive this tote as a thank-you for standing with students.
This design reflects dignity, strength, and the deep bond between people, land, and culture.
This donation helps a student continue their education.
Shipping for this item is currently available in the U.S. only.
Make a donation and receive this tote as a thank-you gift.
This design celebrates strength, voice, and the power of women shaping the future.
Your donation supports educational opportunities and empowers students to succeed.
Shipping for this item is currently available in the U.S. only.
Make a donation and receive this tote bag as a thank-you for supporting students’ education.
The Palestina design reflects identity, creativity, and cultural expression.
Your donation helps provide learning resources and educational support for students.
Shipping for this item is currently available in the U.S. only.
Make a donation and receive this tote as a thank-you for supporting education.
Inspired by traditional embroidery and Palestinian floral symbols.
Your donation helps students stay enrolled and pursue their academic goals.
Shipping for this item is currently available in the U.S. only.
Make a donation and receive this tote as a thank-you gift.
Featuring cities across Palestine, this design represents unity, resilience, and pride.
This donation can help cover part of a student’s tuition.
Shipping for this item is currently available in the U.S. only.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!