Arabesque Shop

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Handmade Mozaic Box from Syria. Filled with tasty delights.
Handmade Mozaic Box from Syria. Filled with tasty delights.
Aprons handmade by refugees who graduated from the Mozaic Sewing Studio Program.
-White
-Purple
These unique chains are handmade by refugees at the Syria-Lebanon border.
-Geometric
-Oval
Award-winning book by Shifa Safadi
Handmade prayer sets made by refugees in the Syria-Lebanon border.
Handmade gift boxes with mother-of-pearl
-blue mozaic
-blue
-red
Jars of goodness- filled with Olive Oil and Za'tar
Jars of goodness- Homemade by refugees: Yogurt balls in olive oil
Centerpieces crafted by a refugee. Each hamper contains chocolates, nuts, dates, Eid Mubarak glassware. Perfect for gifting
Green Open Abaya
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