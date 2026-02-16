Mozaic

Offered by

Mozaic

About this shop

Arabesque Shop

Mini Waterbottle
$1
Salaam Cola
$2.50
Mozaic Box with Carving (Large) item
Mozaic Box with Carving (Large) item
Mozaic Box with Carving (Large) item
Mozaic Box with Carving (Large)
$175

Handmade Mozaic Box from Syria. Filled with tasty delights.

Mozaic Box (Large) with Sweet Treats item
Mozaic Box (Large) with Sweet Treats item
Mozaic Box (Large) with Sweet Treats
$175

Handmade Mozaic Box from Syria. Filled with tasty delights.

Mozaic Kitchen Apron item
Mozaic Kitchen Apron item
Mozaic Kitchen Apron
$25

Aprons handmade by refugees who graduated from the Mozaic Sewing Studio Program.

Arabesque Box
$120
Perfume item
Perfume
$20

-White

-Purple

Wooden Mozaic Bookmark item
Wooden Mozaic Bookmark
$15
Embroidered Glasses Chain item
Embroidered Glasses Chain
$20

These unique chains are handmade by refugees at the Syria-Lebanon border.

Engraved Key Chains
$10

-Geometric

-Oval

Kareem Between Book
$20

Award-winning book by Shifa Safadi

Prayer Sets item
Prayer Sets
$60

Handmade prayer sets made by refugees in the Syria-Lebanon border.

Mother of Pearl Box (mini) item
Mother of Pearl Box (mini) item
Mother of Pearl Box (mini)
$20

Handmade gift boxes with mother-of-pearl

Mozaic Box w/ Baklava (Rectangle) item
Mozaic Box w/ Baklava (Rectangle) item
Mozaic Box w/ Baklava (Rectangle)
$75
Mozaic Box w/ Baklava (small) item
Mozaic Box w/ Baklava (small) item
Mozaic Box w/ Baklava (small)
$60
Mozaic Tissue Box item
Mozaic Tissue Box item
Mozaic Tissue Box
$70
Mozaic Wooden Tray item
Mozaic Wooden Tray item
Mozaic Wooden Tray
$20
Ramadan Banner
$12
Syrian Leather Shoulder Bag item
Syrian Leather Shoulder Bag item
Syrian Leather Shoulder Bag item
Syrian Leather Shoulder Bag
$45

-blue mozaic

-blue

-red

Zaatar Jars item
Zaatar Jars
$15

Jars of goodness- filled with Olive Oil and Za'tar

Labneh Balls item
Labneh Balls
$18

Jars of goodness- Homemade by refugees: Yogurt balls in olive oil

Ramadan centerpieces item
Ramadan centerpieces
$35

Centerpieces crafted by a refugee. Each hamper contains chocolates, nuts, dates, Eid Mubarak glassware. Perfect for gifting

Framed art item
Framed art
$30
Eid Mubarak banners item
Eid Mubarak banners
$12
Syria informative postcards- set of 14 provinces item
Syria informative postcards- set of 14 provinces
$30
Green Open Abaya
$25

Green Open Abaya

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