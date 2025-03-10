Waqfit Al-Eid Festival - Aracia 2025

This ticket grants you entry to the festival, access to the open Iftar buffet, participation in all activities, and a chance to receive an Eid gift and a free present. The ticket is for those aged 14 and above.
تؤهلك هذه التذكرة لدخول المهرجان والاستمتاع ببوفيه الإفطار المفتوح وحضور جميع الفعاليات، بالإضافة إلى فرصة للحصول على عيدية وهدية مجانًا. التذكرة مخصصة لمن تبلغ أعمارهم 12 عامًا فما فوق.
This ticket grants you entry to the festival, access to the open Iftar buffet, participation in all activities, and a chance to receive an Eid gift and a free present. The ticket is for those aged 14 and above.
تؤهلك هذه التذكرة لدخول المهرجان والاستمتاع ببوفيه الإفطار المفتوح وحضور جميع الفعاليات، بالإضافة إلى فرصة للحصول على عيدية وهدية مجانًا. التذكرة مخصصة لمن تبلغ أعمارهم 12 عامًا فما فوق.
Entry Ticket + Iftar Buffet (Ages 5-14)
$25
This ticket grants you entry to the festival, access to the open Iftar buffet, participation in all activities, and a chance to receive an Eid gift and a free present. The ticket is for those aged between 5 and 14 years.
تؤهلك تلك التذكرة دخول المهرجان والاستمتاع ببوفيه الافطار المفتوح وحضور كافة الفعاليات وفرصتك للحصول على عيدية وهدية مجاناً - التذكرة مخصصة لمن تتراوح أعمارهم بين 5 و 12 سنة.
This ticket grants you entry to the festival, access to the open Iftar buffet, participation in all activities, and a chance to receive an Eid gift and a free present. The ticket is for those aged between 5 and 14 years.
تؤهلك تلك التذكرة دخول المهرجان والاستمتاع ببوفيه الافطار المفتوح وحضور كافة الفعاليات وفرصتك للحصول على عيدية وهدية مجاناً - التذكرة مخصصة لمن تتراوح أعمارهم بين 5 و 12 سنة.
Entry Ticket + Iftar Buffet (Ages 5 & Under)
$15
This ticket grants you entry to the festival, access to the open Iftar buffet, participation in all activities, and a chance to receive an Eid gift and a free present. The ticket is for those under 5 years old.
تؤهلك تلك التذكرة دخول المهرجان والاستمتاع ببوفيه الافطار المفتوح وحضور كافة الفعاليات وفرصتك للحصول على عيدية وهدية مجاناً - التذكرة مخصصة للأطفال دون سن 5 سنوات
This ticket grants you entry to the festival, access to the open Iftar buffet, participation in all activities, and a chance to receive an Eid gift and a free present. The ticket is for those under 5 years old.
تؤهلك تلك التذكرة دخول المهرجان والاستمتاع ببوفيه الافطار المفتوح وحضور كافة الفعاليات وفرصتك للحصول على عيدية وهدية مجاناً - التذكرة مخصصة للأطفال دون سن 5 سنوات
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