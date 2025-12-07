Arc of Maui County's Online Silent Auction September 1-10, 2025

Horseback Trail Ride Adventure for two at Circle M Ranch Value $360

Choose from a morning or afternoon trail ride

Join Circle M Ranch for a guided morning trail ride as the sky is filled with gorgeous morning light OR you can do the afternoon horseback riding experience enjoying the vibrant colors and breathtaking views that surround you. Traverse scenic routes that wind through lush valleys, pristine meadows, and awe-inspiring cliffs. Feel the exhilaration as you navigate the terrain, guided by skilled paniolos (Hawaiian Cowboys) who will share their knowledge of the land and its rich history. Lose yourself in the beauty of Maui’s landscapes and create unforgettable moments along the way.

Both rides will take you on a journey to the edge of the ranch overlooking the magnificent Pacific Ocean on the North Shore of Maui.

Tour Details:

Tours are available Monday through Sunday

Check in time at Circle M Ranch: Morning rides: 8:45 am OR Afternoon rides: 12:15 pm

Weight Limit: Max 230 pounds

For your comfort, long pants are recommended and closed-toe shoes are required. We also recommend protection from the sun: sunscreen, jacket and hat.

What to Expect

Greeting and Preparation: You’ll be warmly greeted by our friendly staff and matched with a horse that suits your riding experience and preferences. Our team will provide a safety briefing and assist you in preparing for the ride.

Departure from Circle M Ranch Corral: Once you’re ready, the guided trail ride begins! You’ll venture through picturesque landscapes, including rolling hills, lush valleys, and breathtaking vistas.

Scenic Valley Ride: As you descend into the scenic valley, you’ll be surrounded by stunning landscapes and lush greenery. Enjoy the serene beauty of the surroundings as you make your way towards the coastline.

Coastal Exploration: Arriving at the coastline, prepare to be amazed by the magnificent views of the ocean and majestic mountains. Feel the invigorating ocean breeze as you soak in the surrounding beauty.

Return to the Ranch: After savoring the coastal views, it’s time to remount and ascend back to the Circle M Ranch Corral. Our team will assist you in dismounting and ensure the comfort and well-being of our horses.

Plan to be at the ranch for at least 2 hours and bring a camera or your cell phone as the photo opportunities are astounding!





For more details, visit: Circle M Ranch | Horseback Riding in Maui, HI





Winner coordinates directly with Circle M Ranch for scheduling.





Gift certificate expires on September 9, 2026





With heartfelt mahalo to Circle M Ranch for this thoughtful contribution.