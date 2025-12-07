Arc of Maui County's Online Silent Auction September 1-10, 2025

A member of our team will be in touch to coordinate item pick up or shipping. Item that requires shipping will have additional shipping costs that will apply.
🌿 OCEAN ORGANIC FARM & DISTILLERY EXPERIENCE 🥃 Distillery Tasting with Brum for 4 People - Value $115
Where Premium Spirits Meet Paradise
CREATE A LASTING MEMORY IN MAUI'S FOOTHILLS
Discover the birthplace of world-renowned premium spirits with spectacular panoramic views from Haleakala's foothills. Feel the tropical breeze making its way across the island as you experience the artistry behind Hawaii's most innovative distillery—where sustainable farming meets ultra-premium craftsmanship.
🌱 THE FARM-TO-BOTTLE EXPERIENCE
This immersive tasting experience unveils the intricate process behind Ocean Organic Farm's exceptional products. Your journey begins with the detailed history of how they nurture and cultivate more than 30 varieties of Polynesian sugar cane, practice sustainable farming methods, and transform organic cane juice into ultra-premium spirits—all while exercising a life of ecological responsibility.
What Makes This Special:
🎵 COMPLETE ISLAND EXPERIENCE
Your visit includes so much more than just tasting! Explore the vibrant offerings at this unique Maui destination:
PERFECT FOR:
✨ Groups of friends seeking unique experiences
✨ Spirit enthusiasts and foodies
✨ Visitors wanting authentic Maui agriculture
✨ Those who appreciate sustainable practices
EXPERIENCE DETAILS:
VALUE: $115
Winner coordinates directly with Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery for scheduling.
For more details, visit: Ocean Organic Vodka - Learn About Our Distillery
Gift Certificate Expires May 2026
With heartfelt mahalo to Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery for this thoughtful donation.
🐟 OCEANFRONT CULINARY EXPERIENCE 🐟
$200 Gift Certificate -Dinner for two at Cane & Canoe Restaurant
Where Hawaiian Heritage Meets Modern Luxury
DISCOVER AUTHENTIC ALOHA DINING
Experience the true spirit of Hawaii at Cane & Canoe, where every meal is a celebration of island culture and cuisine. Nestled beneath the iconic canoe-shaped roof at Montage Kapalua Bay, this oceanfront gem honors Hawaii's rich heritage while embracing modern luxury—creating an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of aloha.
BREATHTAKING SETTING: Panoramic views of Kapalua Bay and Molokai
CULTURAL AUTHENTICITY: Inspired by traditional Hawaiian canoe houses
CULINARY EXCELLENCE: Executive Chef Justin Purpura's locally-sourced creations
OPEN-AIR LUXURY: Cool trade breezes and swaying palm trees
WHAT MAKES THIS EXPERIENCE SPECIAL:
A TRUE TASTE OF HAWAII: From fresh-caught Pacific seafood to locally-sourced meats and regional produce, Chef Purpura's signature evening menu showcases the rich bounty of the Hawaiian islands. Each dish tells a story of Hawaii's diverse culture, blending traditional flavors with contemporary techniques in a setting that embodies true island opulence.
For more details, visit: Cane & Canoe | Authentic Maui Dining | Montage Kapalua Bay
Gift Certificate Expires September 9, 2026
PERFECT FOR:
✨ Romantic sunset dinners
✨ Anniversary celebrations
✨ Special milestone moments
✨ Experiencing authentic Hawaiian hospitality
VALUE: $200
Reservations recommended. Located at Montage Kapalua Bay.
Generously donated by Montage Kapalua Bay with aloha for our community.
🐟 TASTE OF PARADISE 🐟
$200 Gift Card to Mama's Fish House
Maui's Most Beloved Oceanfront Dining Experience
LEGENDARY MAUI DINING AWAITS
Indulge in one of Hawaii's most iconic culinary experiences at Mama's Fish House, where every meal feels like a celebration of island life.
Nestled on Maui's stunning North Shore in Ku'au, this beloved restaurant has been serving the freshest local catch with unparalleled aloha spirit for decades.
OCEANFRONT SETTING: Dine just steps from pristine Pa'ia Bay
DAILY FRESH CATCH: Local fish caught by island fishermen
AUTHENTIC HAWAIIAN: Traditional recipes with modern island flair
LEGENDARY HOSPITALITY: Service that embodies the spirit of aloha
WHAT MAKES MAMA'S SPECIAL:
PERFECT FOR:
✨ Romantic date nights
✨ Special occasion celebrations
✨ Visitor's must-do Maui experience
✨ Treating yourself to island luxury
VALUE: $200
Experience why locals and visitors alike consider Mama's Fish House a Maui institution!
Reservations recommended. Gift card terms and conditions apply.
For more details, visit: Mama's Fish House Restaurant | North Shore Maui Hawaii
With heartfelt mahalo to Mama’s Fish House for this thoughtful contribution
🐟 LAHAINA OCEAN VIEW DINING EXPERIENCE 🐟 Value: $250
Savor the flavors of historic Lahaina with this breathtaking ocean view dining duo from two beloved sister restaurants!
This Lahaina Dining Experience Package includes:
$150 gift card to Mala Ocean Tavern
And
$100 gift card to Coco Deck Lahaina
Mala Ocean Tavern - Open daily 9am-9pm
Perched oceanfront with stunning sunset views, Mala Ocean Tavern offers fresh, locally-sourced Hawaiian cuisine with a sophisticated twist. Known for their innovative seafood dishes and farm-to-table approach, this intimate restaurant provides an unforgettable fine dining experience right on the water's edge. Enjoy brunch (9am-2pm), happy hour with live music (2-4pm), and dinner (4-9pm).
For more details, visit: Mala Ocean Tavern - Oceanfront Restaurant on Maui
Coco Deck Lahaina - Open daily 11am-9pm
Experience casual waterfront dining at its best at Coco Deck, where island-style comfort food meets breathtaking ocean views. This laid-back gem serves up fresh fish, tropical cocktails, and classic Hawaiian favorites in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere perfect for lunch or a sunset dinner. Happy hour daily 2-5pm with ocean views from the deck.
Together, these sister restaurants showcase the best of Lahaina's culinary scene - from elegant oceanfront fine dining to casual island charm. Enjoy two distinct experiences that capture the true spirit of Maui dining!
For more details, visit: Coco Deck Lahaina | Kitchen + Bar
Generously donated by Mala Ocean Tavern and Coco Deck Lahaina with aloha for our community.
🥩 DUO Steak & Seafood at Four Seasons Maui - Dinner Dining Credit for 2 🥩- Value $300
🌊 INDULGE IN POOLSIDE PARADISE WITH AWARD-WINNING CUISINE 🌊
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence at one of Maui's most spectacular dining destinations! DUO Steak & Seafood at the prestigious Four Seasons Resort Maui offers the perfect blend of world-class cuisine and breathtaking ambiance that will make your dinner truly extraordinary.
🍽️ THE ULTIMATE DINING EXPERIENCE
Location Magic: Set against a luxurious poolside backdrop with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, DUO provides the kind of setting that transforms a simple dinner into an unforgettable memory. This casual open-air restaurant serves premium steaks and local seafood in an atmosphere that perfectly captures the essence of luxury island dining.
Culinary Excellence: Expertly prepared steak and seafood by award-winning chefs means every bite is crafted to perfection. All steaks are aged a minimum of 21 days and seasoned with their signature DUO steak rub and herb butter, ensuring that carnivores will be in absolute heaven.
Celebrity Approved: Featured on Food Network's "Giada's Weekend Getaways" with host Giada De Laurentiis, highlighting their fresh local seafood and classic Hawaiian cocktails - you know it's something special when it catches the attention of celebrity chefs!
🌺 PERFECT FOR:
📍 THE DETAILS:
Ready to dine in paradise? This gift certificate is your ticket to an evening where exceptional cuisine meets stunning ocean views, creating the kind of magical Maui moment you'll treasure forever!
For more details, visit: Maui Steakhouse & Seafood Restaurant | Four Seasons Resort Maui
Valid Through September 9, 2026
Reservations recommended. Gift card terms and conditions apply.
With heartfelt mahalo to Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea for this thoughtful contribution
Escape to Paradise (Yes, Even From Paradise!)
Kaimana Beach Hotel: Hau Tree Brunch Experience for 4 – Value $250
Because sometimes you need a vacation FROM your vacation home...
Trade your familiar Maui mornings for the enchanting tranquility of Oahu's hidden gem! Nestled beneath the shade of a century-old hau tree on world-famous Waikiki Beach, this intimate brunch experience offers what every Maui resident secretly craves: the luxury of being a tourist again.
What makes this special?
Perfect for:
This is your chance to see Hawaii through fresh eyes while maintaining your kamaʻāina credibility. After all, true locals know that sometimes the best way to appreciate home is to leave it for a weekend.
Experience includes brunch for 4 guests. Travel arrangements not included - but that just means more adventure planning!
For more details, visit: Hau Tree | Ocean View Dining | Kaimana Dining Experience
Gift Certificate Valid Until September 10, 2026
With heartfelt mahalo to Kaimana Beach Hotel for this thoughtful contribution
"Wailuku Adventure Quest" from Tiffany’s Maui and Mystery Maui Escape Room
Total Value: $250
Discover the heart of authentic Maui with this adventure package in historic Wailuku town! Start with brain-teasing fun at Mystery Maui Escape Room, a family-friendly 5-star rated escape room where you'll find clues, solve puzzles and work together. With two originally designed, challenging escape rooms to choose from, perfect for a family bonding, date night, a fun activity for friends or teambuilding.
After you escape, celebrate your victory with lunch or dinner at the legendary Tiffany's Restaurant & Bar! Under the ownership of Top Chef finalist Sheldon Simeon and his wife Janice, this gathering place blends traditional flavors with modern flair, preserving the spirit of old Hawaiʻi while bringing fresh energy to the table. Enjoy "Hawaiʻi Classics" featuring Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and local fusion dishes that have made this a revamped old-school restaurant with seasoned employees and really modern, delicious food.
This package is perfect for: Groups of friends, families, couples looking for a unique date experience, or anyone wanting to explore Wailuku like a local!
Package Includes:
Rates & Hours:
Restaurant Hours:
MON-THU: 4:00pm-10:00pm
FRI-SAT: 11:00am-10:00pm
SUN: 11:00am-9:00pm
For more details, visit: Tiffany's Maui
From mind-bending puzzles to mouth-watering local flavors - your Wailuku adventure awaits!
With heartfelt mahalo to Mystery Maui Escape Room and Tifanny's Maui for this thoughtful contribution
Ocean Lovers Bundle from Maui Ocean Center & Trilogy Excursions -Total Value: $250
Dive deep into Maui's incredible marine world with this perfect pairing for ocean enthusiasts! Start your underwater journey at one of TripAdvisor's "Top 10 Aquariums in the World" - the Maui Ocean Center.
Walk through a 54-ft-long tunnel in the 750,000-gallon exhibit that puts you eye-to-eye with sharks, rays, and thousands of fish and explore one of the world's largest displays of live Pacific corals.
Then experience the ocean firsthand with Trilogy Excursions, Maui's family-owned sailing company established in 1973 and chosen as the #1 Activity on Maui. Use your $150 gift certificate toward any of their premium tours from snorkeling excursions, sunset sails, dinner sails, and whale watches.
Package Includes:
This "Ocean Lovers Bundle" ties together the indoor aquarium discovery with the outdoor ocean adventure - ideal for anyone who loves exploring Maui's marine treasures both above and below the surface!
Maui Ocean Center passes expire December 31, 2025.
Trilogy Excursions Gift Card expire September 30, 2026.
For details on Maui Ocean Center, visit: Maui Ocean Center | The Aquarium of Hawai'i
For details on Trilogy Excursions, visit: Welcome to Trilogy Excursions - Maui's Best Snorkel & Sailboat Company
With heartfelt mahalo to Maui Ocean Center and Trilogy Excursions for this thoughtful contribution.
Romantic Sunset & Stargazing Cruise for Two from Pac-Whale Eco Adventures- Value $220
Where Heaven Meets the Sea
Because some experiences can only happen when the sun goes down and the stars come out to play.
Escape the ordinary with this enchanting 2.5-hour journey that transforms a simple evening into an unforgettable celestial adventure. This isn't just a sunset cruise—it's a voyage through time, culture, and the cosmos itself.
Your Evening Unfolds: As Maui's legendary sunset paints the sky in impossible colors, you'll savor delicious appetizers and cocktails while discovering the ancient art of Polynesian wayfinding. Learn how these master navigators used nothing but stars to find the Hawaiian Islands across thousands of miles of open ocean—a feat that still amazes modern scientists.
Once darkness embraces the Pacific, prepare to be mesmerized. International award-winning astronomy writer and speaker Harriet Witt transforms the night sky into your personal planetarium, weaving together Hawaiian cultural stories with familiar Greek mythology as shooting stars streak overhead.
Winter Bonus Magic: During whale season, if conditions are perfect and the hydrophone goes down, you might experience the ethereal songs of humpback whales echoing beneath a canopy of stars—a combination that will leave you speechless.
Perfect for:
Details:
This is your invitation to witness Maui as the ancient Polynesians did—where navigation was an art, stars were storytellers, and the ocean held all the mysteries of the universe.
What's Included in Your Celestial Journey:
Gourmet Appetizers That Rival Any Restaurant:
Premium Beverages: Two complimentary alcoholic beverages featuring locally crafted Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company selections, plus wine and tequila options. Unlimited soda, juice, Social Hour coffee, and filtered water throughout your journey.
Expert Guidance: Certified Marine Naturalists and award-winning astronomer Harriet Witt ensure every moment is both educational and enchanting.
Practical Notes:
Some evenings are meant to be remembered forever. This is one of them.
Winner coordinates directly with Pac-Whale Eco Adventures for scheduling. Subject to availability and weather conditions.
For more details, visit: Celestial, Stargazing Cruise in Maui | PacWhale
With heartfelt mahalo to Pac-Whale Eco Adventures for this thoughtful contribution.
COMPLETE UPCOUNTRY MAUI EXPERIENCE PACKAGE
Four Beloved Gems from Historic Makawao Town – Total Package Value $255
Charm, Artistry, and Authentic Island Flavors
DISCOVER THE HEART OF UPCOUNTRY MAUI
Experience the authentic spirit, creativity, and flavors of Maui's most charming corner with this thoughtfully curated bundle! From award-winning cuisine in a historic pineapple plantation setting, to a beloved local Mexican institution, celebrity-endorsed artisan cookies, and original local art—this Makawao package captures everything that makes Upcountry Maui special.
🍽️ HALI'IMAILE GENERAL STORE - $100 GIFT CARD
Farm-to-Table Excellence in Paradise
Nestled in the pineapple fields on Haleakala's lower slopes, this beloved hometown restaurant is a must-experience Upcountry gem! Hali'imaile General Store serves innovative farm-to-table dishes that perfectly blend fresh Hawaiian ingredients with local Asian influences and modern preparations.
For more details, visit: Hali’imaile General Store – Upcountry Maui Restaurant
Must-Try Signature Dishes:
🌮 POLLI'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT - $25 GIFT CERTIFICATE
Makawao Institution Since 1981
A favorite Makawao restaurant for locals, visitors, bikers, artists, and Maui paniolo (cowboys) since 1981, Polli's serves huge portions of Mexican classics like burritos, fajitas, and enchiladas, plus baby back ribs, burgers, and fish sandwiches. Originally opened as a vegetarian Mexican restaurant, Polli's has expanded their menu over the years while still featuring their original recipes.
For more details, visit: Polli's Mexican Restaurant
Local Favorites:
Polli's Gift Certificate Expires December 2026
🍪 THE MAUI COOKIE LADY - 5 COOKIE CARDS ($50 VALUE)
Celebrity-Endorsed Artisan Cookies
Located in the heart of Historic Makawao Town, The Maui Cookie Lady creates gourmet, artisan cookies using the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients. These 5 special cookie cards allow you to choose one cookie from 3 different flavors per card, redeemable only at their charming Makawao storefront.
For more details, visit: Official Maui Cookie Lady Homepage – The Maui Cookie Lady
Why They're Famous:
🎨 JORDANNE GALLERY - "Mr. Maui Rooster" Print 11x17- Value $80
Take home a beautiful piece of Maui art with this "Mr. Maui Rooster" unframed print from this unique artist-run gallery in the heart of Makawao town.
The Maui Roosters are our mascot! Seen everywhere and giving a chuckle to people everyday. Watch out for them on the road as people adore them so much they will stop short! The rooster is a great kitchen piece meaning good luck, strength and courage.
Meet the Artist: Jordanne Weinstein Perkins, the artist-in-residence, specializes in plein air (painting on site) works that capture our island's breathtaking landscapes. Stop by her gallery to say hello and watch her paint live during daily technique demonstrations!
For more details, visit: Hawaii Original Art | Maui Fine Art Studio and Gallery
BUNDLE IS PERFECT FOR:
✨ Couples seeking romantic adventure
✨ Girls' night out
✨ Food and art enthusiasts
✨ Visitors wanting an authentic Maui experience
TOTAL PACKAGE VALUE: $255 Hali'imaile General Store ($100) + Polli's Mexican Restaurant ($25) + The Maui Cookie Lady ($50) + Jordanne Gallery ($80)
This thoughtfully designed bundle creates the perfect Upcountry Maui experience—from historic plantation dining to a beloved local Mexican institution, celebrity-endorsed treats, and original local art!
Package Items Generously donated by:
· Gather Restaurant Group, LLC
· Polli’s Mexican Restaurant
· The Maui Cookie Lady
· Jordanne Gallery
Individual gift cards and certificates have varying terms and conditions.
Cookie cards redeemable at Makawao storefront only.
Lāna'i Adventure for Two - Maui to Lāna'i Ferry Valued at $276
Discover the beauty of Lāna'i with roundtrip ferry transportation for two adults aboard Expeditions, your trusted link between Maui and Lāna'i for three decades.
Experience a scenic journey across the 'Au'au Channel aboard their fast, United States Coast Guard certified vessels during this approximately 1 hour and 10 minute crossing each way.
This reliable and affordable transportation opens the door to exploring Lāna'i's stunning beaches, unique landscapes, and peaceful island atmosphere. Whether you're planning a day of adventure or simply want to experience a different side of Hawaii, this ferry passage provides the perfect gateway to the island.
Aboard Expeditions you’ll enjoy spectacular views of Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lāna’i, Molokaʻi and Kahoʻolawe.
On a clear day you may even see the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, and during the winter season (January – April) you’ll marvel at the record number of Humpback whales we share the ocean with during your voyage.
Includes: Roundtrip ferry passage for two adult passengers
Quick Details:
· Duration: Approx 1 Hour & 10 Mins
· Route: Between Maui and Lāna'i
· Schedule: Daily
Lana’i Ferry Schedule
Mā’alaea, Maui → Mānele, Lāna’i
6:30am
11:00am
3:30pm
Mānele, Lāna’i → Mā’alaea, Maui
8:30am
1:00pm
5:30 pm
For more details, visit: Lāna'i Expeditions | Maui to Lāna'i Passenger Ferry
Gift certificate has no expiration dates
Winner is responsible for booking reservations and any additional costs such as ground transportation, meals, and activities on Lāna'i.
Subject to ferry schedule and weather conditions.
With heartfelt mahalo to Expeditions for this thoughtful contribution
🎭 "Solve, Savor & Show" Adventure Package for 2
Total Value: $265 - Your Ticket to Triple the Fun!
🌺 GET READY FOR THE ULTIMATE MAUI ENTERTAINMENT TRIFECTA! 🌺
This isn't just a night out – it's your passport to three incredible Maui experiences that will have you laughing, thinking, and savoring every moment! From mind-bending mysteries to mouth-watering meals to holiday magic, this package delivers entertainment gold.
🧩 THE ADVENTURE BEGINS: Mystery Maui Escape Room
($75 Voucher - Your Brain's New Best Friend!)
Ready to put your detective skills to the test? Step into a world where every clue counts and teamwork saves the day! You'll have exactly 60 heart-pounding minutes to crack codes, solve puzzles, and escape before time runs out. Will you emerge victorious or will the mystery claim another victim?
🔍 The Detective Details:
🍽️ FUEL UP IN STYLE: Café O'Lei Restaurant Experience
($100 Gift Card - Where Fresh Meets Fabulous!)
After all that brain work, treat your taste buds to pure paradise! This locally family-owned gem serves up everything from ocean-fresh seafood and expertly crafted sushi to perfectly grilled steaks and farm-to-table cuisine that celebrates Maui's incredible local bounty.
🌟 Choose Your Culinary Adventure:
Whether you're craving a leisurely lunch or a romantic dinner, Café O'Lei delivers flavors that'll make your escape room victory taste even sweeter!
For more details, visit: Cafe O'Lei Restaurants Maui
Cafe O'Lei Gift Certificate Expires September 9, 2026
🎪 THE GRAND FINALE: "A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol"
($90 Value - Holiday Magic with a Vintage Twist!)
Cap off your adventure with pure holiday enchantment at Maui OnStage! This isn't your grandmother's Christmas Carol – it's a delightfully hilarious journey back to the golden age of radio, complete with swing arrangements of Christmas classics, original songs, and the kind of live broadcast mishaps that'll have you in stitches.
🎭 Show Details:
🎯 PERFECT FOR:
📦 YOUR COMPLETE PACKAGE INCLUDES:
✨ $75 Mystery Maui Escape Room voucher - Brain games & breakthrough moments
✨ $100 Café O'Lei gift card - Culinary bliss at your choice of locations
✨ 2 theater tickets - Your seats to holiday hilarity
The Perfect Timeline: Solve mysteries whenever adventure calls, dine in style at your leisure, then celebrate the season with theatrical magic!
🌺 With heartfelt mahalo to Café O'Lei Restaurants, Mystery Maui Escape Room, and Maui OnStage for these incredible contributions that make community events like this possible! 🌺
Ready to bid? This triple-threat package promises memories that'll last long after the final curtain call!
Waterfall and Rainforest Hike for Two from Hike Maui – Value $340
Do Go Chasing Waterfalls
Escape the crowds and immerse yourself in Maui’s most spectacular natural wonderland with Hike Maui. The Waterfall & Rainforest Hike isn’t just any waterfall hike – it’s Hike Maui’s MOST POPULAR TOUR for good reason!
Join expert naturalist guides to the mesmerizing Ho’olawa Valley rainforest, where adventure and natural beauty combine for the ultimate Maui experience. This gift certificate includes admission for TWO people to experience Hike Maui’s most beloved waterfall adventure!
Journey into the rainforest to 3 to 5 dazzling waterfalls ranging in height from 10 to 40 feet and that flow into large natural swimming pools. Along the way, learn about Maui’s plants and animals from your naturalist guide. End your day with a “shower” under a picture-perfect waterfall.
Includes delicious lunch served beside a waterfall.
Don’t miss this chance to create memories that will last a lifetime in one of the world’s most beautiful tropical rainforests! Tours run rain or shine (makes it even more magical!).
Perfect for adventure seekers, nature loves, families with children ages 6+, those seeking Instagram-worthy moments in paradise or visitors who want to see the “real” Maui.
At a Glance
· Led by expert, fun naturalist guides
· Visit 3-5 waterfalls
· Swim & cliff jump (optional) in natural pools
· Learn about local flora and fauna
· For ages 6 +, 5 hours, 2.5 miles, Easy/Moderate
Meeting Location
· Kahului Park & Ride
For more details, visit: Hike Maui: Waterfall Hikes in Maui + Adventure Tours
Gift Certificate expires September 2026
Winner coordinates directly with Hike Maui for scheduling. Subject to availability and weather conditions.
With heartfelt mahalo to Hike Maui for this thoughtful contribution.
🤿 DIVE IN & DRY OFF: MOLOKINI ADVENTURE BUNDLE 🌊 - Value $388
Complete Snorkeling Experience Package for Two
Redline Rafting + Premium Nomadix Towels
THE ULTIMATE UNDERWATER ADVENTURE AWAITS
Discover Maui's most iconic snorkeling destination with this exclusive bundle that combines an unforgettable 2-hour Molokini Crater snorkeling adventure from Redline Rafting with premium Nomadix towels—everything you need for the perfect day exploring Hawaii's underwater paradise!
MOLOKINI SNORKELING ADVENTURE FOR 2 BY REDLINE RAFTING - $278 VALUE
Experience Maui's Crown Jewel of Snorkeling
MOLOKINI CRATER GUARANTEE: The only tour company that guarantees snorkeling at Molokini—they'll take you to the exclusive back side of the crater where few visitors get to explore!
WHAT MAKES THIS SPECIAL:
⚠️ IMPORTANT PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Due to the adventurous nature of this tour, participants cannot have previous or present back, neck, or head injuries and cannot be currently pregnant. Each guest must be capable of climbing a vertical ladder to board the boat after snorkeling. Please ensure all participants meet these requirements before bidding.
For more details, visit: Redline Rafting | Molokini and Maui Snorkeling Tours
NOMADIX PREMIUM TOWEL BUNDLE - $110 VALUE
Sustainable Luxury Meets Performance
Why Nomadix? "Simplifying Adventure." This innovative brand is dedicated to making gear that inspires your next adventure and lasts for every adventure after. Meticulously designed with the highest quality materials, Nomadix towels replace your separate towels for camping, yoga, beach, and travel. Light, packable, versatile, and sustainable—it's truly the only towel you need!
Bundle Includes:
🌟 1-ORIGINAL TOWEL in Switchback Multi Design
🌟 1-CHANGING TOWEL/PONCHO in Palms Dusk design, size M/L
Towel and changing poncho are physical items that will need to be picked up or shipped.
PERFECT FOR:
✨ Active couples seeking adventure
✨ Friends ready to explore Maui's underwater world
✨ Ocean enthusiasts who appreciate quality gear
✨ Eco-conscious travelers
TOTAL BUNDLE VALUE: $388 Snorkeling tour for two ($278) + Premium Nomadix towels ($110)
Generously donated by Redline Rafting and Nomadix with aloha for our community.
Winner coordinates directly with Redline Rafting for tour scheduling. Subject to weather conditions and availability.
Horseback Trail Ride Adventure for two at Circle M Ranch Value $360
Choose from a morning or afternoon trail ride
Join Circle M Ranch for a guided morning trail ride as the sky is filled with gorgeous morning light OR you can do the afternoon horseback riding experience enjoying the vibrant colors and breathtaking views that surround you. Traverse scenic routes that wind through lush valleys, pristine meadows, and awe-inspiring cliffs. Feel the exhilaration as you navigate the terrain, guided by skilled paniolos (Hawaiian Cowboys) who will share their knowledge of the land and its rich history. Lose yourself in the beauty of Maui’s landscapes and create unforgettable moments along the way.
Both rides will take you on a journey to the edge of the ranch overlooking the magnificent Pacific Ocean on the North Shore of Maui.
Tour Details:
What to Expect
Greeting and Preparation: You’ll be warmly greeted by our friendly staff and matched with a horse that suits your riding experience and preferences. Our team will provide a safety briefing and assist you in preparing for the ride.
Departure from Circle M Ranch Corral: Once you’re ready, the guided trail ride begins! You’ll venture through picturesque landscapes, including rolling hills, lush valleys, and breathtaking vistas.
Scenic Valley Ride: As you descend into the scenic valley, you’ll be surrounded by stunning landscapes and lush greenery. Enjoy the serene beauty of the surroundings as you make your way towards the coastline.
Coastal Exploration: Arriving at the coastline, prepare to be amazed by the magnificent views of the ocean and majestic mountains. Feel the invigorating ocean breeze as you soak in the surrounding beauty.
Return to the Ranch: After savoring the coastal views, it’s time to remount and ascend back to the Circle M Ranch Corral. Our team will assist you in dismounting and ensure the comfort and well-being of our horses.
Plan to be at the ranch for at least 2 hours and bring a camera or your cell phone as the photo opportunities are astounding!
For more details, visit: Circle M Ranch | Horseback Riding in Maui, HI
Winner coordinates directly with Circle M Ranch for scheduling.
Gift certificate expires on September 9, 2026
With heartfelt mahalo to Circle M Ranch for this thoughtful contribution.
1957 Porsche 356 Speedster Full Day Rental from Maui Roadsters - Value $480
Cruise Maui in style with the top down, the sun on your face and the wind in your hair while turning heads everywhere you go in these two-passenger, manual transmission convertible! These professional reproductions of the iconic 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster are an absolute blast to drive, whether handling the twists and turns of the Road to Hana, cruising the coast, or exploring the slopes of Upcountry. Pick your favorite day of discovery, a day of celebration, or just cruising. Where will your journey take you?
With heartfelt mahalo to Maui Roadsters for this thoughtful contribution
Old Lāhainā Lūʻau - Gift Certificate for Two Adults- Value $465
Experience Maui's most acclaimed Hawaiian luau with this gift certificate for 2 to the legendary Old Lāhainā Lūʻau. When locals consistently vote something "the best" for two decades straight, you know it's extraordinary.
Set on a stunning beachfront location in historic Lahaina, this isn't just dinner and a show—it's a cultural immersion that captures the true spirit of Hawaii. Picture this: "one of the best settings we have seen at any luau...located on the beach in a beautiful, open-air setting that features a stunning backdrop and spectacular sunsets."
The Experience Unfolds:
*Traditional fresh orchid lei greeting
*Live island music as the sun melts into the Pacific
*Four-course feast featuring kalua pig roasted underground in an authentic imu, fresh ahi poke, lau lau, lomilomi salmon, and their legendary Pineapple Delight dessert
*Premium bar and free-flowing beverages for guests 21+ throughout the evening
*Authentic Hawaiian storytelling, music, and dance celebrating island heritage
This approximately 3-hour journey through Hawaiian culture consistently earns its reputation as Maui's premier luau destination—offering an evening where hospitality, tradition, and exceptional cuisine create pure magic.
Perfect for:
Local couples seeking a special date night with that "tourist experience" magic
Celebrating milestones - anniversaries, birthdays, or achievements deserve this level of special
Visiting family and friends who want to experience the "real Hawaii" (not the resort version)
Mainland visitors planning their dream Maui vacation
Anyone who believes that some experiences are worth doing right the first time
Whether you're treating beloved guests to Maui's finest or finally giving yourself permission to be a tourist in your own backyard, this is how you create memories that last a lifetime.
This isn't just any Hawaiian luau—it's the gold standard that all others aspire to reach.
For more details, visit: Old Lāhainā Lūʻau - Old Lāhainā Lū'au
Gift certificate expires September 9, 2026
With heartfelt mahalo to Old Lāhainā Lūʻau for this thoughtful contribution.
MOLOKAI PARADISE PACKAGE - Complete Island Getaway for 2-Combined Value: $684
Escape to the Heart of Hawaii - Flight + Hotel Package to Molokai!
Experience the authentic spirit of Hawaii with this incredible package combining airfare and a luxurious overnight stay on the enchanting island of Molokai. This is your chance to discover Hawaii's most unspoiled destination where old-world charm meets island tranquility.
What's Included:
✈️ Mokulele Airlines Flight Credit - $400 Value
🏨 Hotel Molokai Garden View Getaway - $284 Value
Your Molokai Hotel Experience:
Wake up to the gentle sound of waves lapping the shore and breathe in the fragrant plumeria blossoms. Experience the unhurried pace of authentic Molokai hospitality on an island where time moves slower and the spirit of old Hawaii lives on. Whether you're a romantic couple seeking island serenity or friends ready for a mini-adventure, this package offers the perfect escape to unwind in paradise.
For more details, visit: Hotel Moloka’i | Authentic Seaside Hotel in Hawaii
Important Details:
Don't let this slice of paradise slip away - place your winning bid today and create memories that will last a lifetime!
Generously donated by Mokulele Airlines and Hotel Molokai
Private, Full-Day, Road to Hana Adventure for up to 7 people-Value $1600
The Ultimate VIP Maui Experience Awaits
THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME BEGINS HERE
Picture this: You and up to 6 of your favorite people, cruising Maui's most legendary highway in luxury, with your own personal island expert as your guide. This isn't just a tour—it's your private key to Maui's most breathtaking secrets.
LUXURY TRANSPORTATION: Premium SUV with air conditioning and comfort
EXPERT GUIDE: Your personal storyteller and island insider
YOUR SCHEDULE: Full day at your own pace—no rushing, no crowds
FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE: The best part of this tour is the freedom and flexibility you have to create your perfect day. Whether you’re interested in photography, swimming, hiking, or simply soaking in the beauty of the island, we will help you craft a unique experience
For more details, visit: Experience Hawaii | Private Excursions & Experiences in Hawaii
WHAT AWAITS YOU:
PERFECT FOR:
✨ Once-in-a-lifetime family adventures
✨ Romantic getaways with friends
✨ Visitors' ultimate Maui experience
✨ Gift for loved ones planning their Maui trip
VALUE: $1,600
This premium experience books months in advance—don't miss your chance to win it!
Generously donated by Experience Hawai'i Tours with aloha for our community.
Winner coordinates directly with Experience Hawai'i Tours for scheduling. Subject to availability and weather conditions.
