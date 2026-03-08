Arc Shining Stars Chef Dinner

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About this event
1 Ticket to the Shining Stars Chef Dinner
Two tickets to the Shining Stars Chef Dinner
Table of 10 for the Shining Stars Chef Dinner
Sponsorship Includes a sign in cocktail lounge, recognition at event & on event website, premier page in journal & 4 tickets to event.
Sponsorship includes name on sign at event, recognition at the event & on event website, premier page ad in journal.
Sponsorship includes name on sign at event, recognition at the event & on event website, premier page ad in journal.
Sponsorship includes name on sign at event, recognition on event website, Premier page ad in journal
Sponsorship includes recognition at event and on event website and Premier page in journal.
Sponsorship includes recognition on event website, full page in journal.
Full Page: 5.25 in. W x 8 in. H
Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file
of your ad & email to
Due April 10, 2026
Full Page: 5.25 in. W x 8 in. H
Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file
of your ad & email to
Due April 10, 2026
Full Page: 5.25 in. W x 8 in. H
Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file
of your ad & email to
Due April 10, 2026
Full Page: 5.25 in. W x 8 in. H
Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file
of your ad & email to
Due April 10, 2026
Half Page = 1/2 Page: 5.25 in. W. x 4 in. H
Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file
of your ad & email to
Quarter Page -1/4 Page: 2.5 in W. x 4 in H
Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file
of your ad & email to
$
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