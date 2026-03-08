The Arc of Bergen & Passaic

Hosted by

The Arc of Bergen & Passaic

About this event

Arc Shining Stars Chef Dinner

70 Haworth Dr

Haworth, NJ 07641, USA

Dinner Ticket
$500

1 Ticket to the Shining Stars Chef Dinner

Couple Tickets
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets to the Shining Stars Chef Dinner

Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 for the Shining Stars Chef Dinner

Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship Includes a sign in cocktail lounge, recognition at event & on event website, premier page in journal & 4 tickets to event.

Desert Sponsors
$2,500

Sponsorship includes name on sign at event, recognition at the event & on event website, premier page ad in journal.

Dinner Course Sponsors
$2,500

Sponsorship includes name on sign at event, recognition at the event & on event website, premier page ad in journal.

Five Star Sponsors
$1,500

Sponsorship includes name on sign at event, recognition on event website, Premier page ad in journal

Journal Sponsors
$1,000

Sponsorship includes recognition at event and on event website and Premier page in journal.

Menu Sponsors
$750

Sponsorship includes recognition on event website, full page in journal.

Journal Ad - Inside Front Cover
$1,000

Full Page: 5.25 in. W x 8 in. H

Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file

of your ad & email to

[email protected]

Due April 10, 2026

Journal Ad - Center Page
$750

Full Page: 5.25 in. W x 8 in. H

Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file

of your ad & email to

[email protected]

Due April 10, 2026

Journal Ad - Premier Page
$500

Full Page: 5.25 in. W x 8 in. H

Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file

of your ad & email to

[email protected]

Due April 10, 2026

Journal Ad - Full Page
$350

Full Page: 5.25 in. W x 8 in. H

Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file

of your ad & email to

[email protected]

Due April 10, 2026

Journal Ad - Half Page
$200

Half Page = 1/2 Page: 5.25 in. W. x 4 in. H

Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file

of your ad & email to

[email protected]

Journal Ad- Quarter Page
$100

Quarter Page -1/4 Page: 2.5 in W. x 4 in H


Please Include: Press-ready PDF or JPG file

of your ad & email to

[email protected]

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