ARCA Memberships 2025

Active Member
$20

Valid for one year

Must be 18+ years of age and own Romeldale/CVM sheep. Includes: ✓ Discounted Romeldale/CVM sheep registration ✓ Listing in the Breeder Directory ✓ Right to attend, speak and vote at ARCA, Inc. Membership meetings (1 vote per membership) ✓ Eligible to hold elective office with ARCA, Inc.
Junior Member
$10

Valid for one year

Must be under 18 years of age and own Romeldale/CVM sheep. Includes: ✓ Discounted Romeldale/CVM sheep registration ✓ Listing in the Breeder Directory ✓ Right to attend and speak at ARCA, Inc. Membership meetings
Associate Member
$10

Valid for one year

Not required to own purebred Romeldale/CVM sheep. Includes: ✓ Listing in the Breeder Directory ✓ Right to attend and speak at ARCA, Inc. Membership meetings
