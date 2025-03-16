ARCA Memberships 2025

Must be 18+ years of age and own Romeldale/CVM sheep.
Includes:
✓ Discounted Romeldale/CVM sheep registration
✓ Listing in the Breeder Directory
✓ Right to attend, speak and vote at ARCA, Inc. Membership meetings (1 vote per membership)
✓ Eligible to hold elective office with ARCA, Inc.
Junior Member
$10
Valid for one year
Must be under 18 years of age and own Romeldale/CVM sheep.
Includes:
✓ Discounted Romeldale/CVM sheep registration
✓ Listing in the Breeder Directory
✓ Right to attend and speak at ARCA, Inc. Membership meetings
Associate Member
$10
Valid for one year
Not required to own purebred Romeldale/CVM sheep.
Includes:
✓ Listing in the Breeder Directory
✓ Right to attend and speak at ARCA, Inc. Membership meetings
