ARCA National Show Sponshorship~2026

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About this event
The highest level of sponsorship, funding multiple division awards, youth
premiums or youth exhibitior shepherding prizes. This level includes top-
tier benefits such as four quarter page advertisements in the ARCA
Newsletter “Romeldale Rumblings”, social media sponsorship shout-
outs, and advertisement at the show.
Mid-level sponsorship provides sponsorship for a Division Champion
and Reserve Champion or a Best of Breed award. Sponsor obtains
benefits such as a business card advertisements in the ARCA Newsletter
“Romeldale Rumblings”
, social media sponsorship shout- outs, and
advertisement at the show.
Entry-level sponsorship provides funding for one Division Champion
award including rosette and a unique special award. Providing the
sponsor benefits including listing in the ARCA Newsletter “Romeldale
Rumblings”, social media sponsorship shout-outs, and advertisement at
the show.
Contributor level sponsorship provides funding for rosettes and show
materials. Contributor sponsors will be listed in the ARCA Newsletter
“Romeldale Rumblings”
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