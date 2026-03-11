American Romeldale/CVM Association, Inc.

Hosted by

American Romeldale/CVM Association, Inc.

About this event

ARCA National Show Sponshorship~2026

2330 17th St NE

Salem, OR 97301, USA

Platinum Sponsorship Package
$200

The highest level of sponsorship, funding multiple division awards, youth


premiums or youth exhibitior shepherding prizes. This level includes top-

tier benefits such as four quarter page advertisements in the ARCA


Newsletter “Romeldale Rumblings”, social media sponsorship shout-

outs, and advertisement at the show.

Gold Sponsorship Package
$100

Mid-level sponsorship provides sponsorship for a Division Champion

and Reserve Champion or a Best of Breed award. Sponsor obtains

benefits such as a business card advertisements in the ARCA Newsletter

“Romeldale Rumblings”


, social media sponsorship shout- outs, and


advertisement at the show.

Silver Sponsorship Package
$50

Entry-level sponsorship provides funding for one Division Champion

award including rosette and a unique special award. Providing the

sponsor benefits including listing in the ARCA Newsletter “Romeldale

Rumblings”, social media sponsorship shout-outs, and advertisement at

the show.

Contributor Sponsorship Package
$20

Contributor level sponsorship provides funding for rosettes and show

materials. Contributor sponsors will be listed in the ARCA Newsletter

“Romeldale Rumblings”

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