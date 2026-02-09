Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church

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Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church

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AGOC Yard & Craft Sale

Butter in lamb mold item
Butter in lamb mold
$5

6 tablespoons of butter in lamb mold for Pascha basket! Donated by Vanessa and Amberly

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3 crock crock pot item
3 crock crock pot
$25

3 crock crock pot. 16 inches in circumference. Each individual removable crock is 7.5x9 inches.

Donated by Amberly

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Men’s UGG boots item
Men’s UGG boots item
Men’s UGG boots item
Men’s UGG boots
$20

UGG men's size 11 boots. Used condition

Donated by Amberly

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Tea set for 6 ppl item
Tea set for 6 ppl item
Tea set for 6 ppl
$30

6 person China TEA set Made in Ukraine. Dishes/cups, pot, etc. One big bowl—not 2 big bowls as pictured

Donated by Galina

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China Tea set with 11 cups & lids item
China Tea set with 11 cups & lids item
China Tea set with 11 cups & lids
$20

11 tea cups with lids, a teapot, a candle holder and a butter holder. Made in Germany.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s Short skirt item
Girl’s Short skirt
$5

This skirt is for a ~7-8 year old girl. 100% polyester.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s pale blue summer dress item
Girl’s pale blue summer dress item
Girl’s pale blue summer dress
$5

This summer dress is for a ~8-9 year old girl. 60% cotton/40% polyester.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s pink floral summer dress item
Girl’s pink floral summer dress item
Girl’s pink floral summer dress
$5

This dress is for a ~12-14 year old girl. 100% recycled polyester.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s floral summer dress item
Girl’s floral summer dress item
Girl’s floral summer dress
$5

This summer dress is for a ~12-14 year old girl. 95% polyester/5% spandex.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s red summer dress item
Girl’s red summer dress item
Girl’s red summer dress
$5

red Summer dress with pockets for a ~10 year old girl. 60% cotton/40% recycled polyester.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s white w/floral print summer dress item
Girl’s white w/floral print summer dress item
Girl’s white w/floral print summer dress
$5

This summer dress is for a ~10 year old girl, 100% cotton.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s white summer dress w/shorts item
Girl’s white summer dress w/shorts item
Girl’s white summer dress w/shorts
$10

Dress with shorts together for a ~10 year old girl. Shell 100% cotton/ lining - 100% recycled polyester.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s yellow Summer dress item
Girl’s yellow Summer dress item
Girl’s yellow Summer dress
$10

This summer dress is for a ~10 year old girl. Outer - 100% cotton, lining- 100% polyester.

Donated by Galina

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Girl’s Summer green floral print dress item
Girl’s Summer green floral print dress item
Girl’s Summer green floral print dress
$20

This dress is for a ~10-11 year old, 100% cotton.

Donated by Galina

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Elsa costume for +/- age 7 (Copy) item
Elsa costume for +/- age 7 (Copy) item
Elsa costume for +/- age 7 (Copy)
$10

Donated by Galina

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Bible character costume - 3 pcs item
Bible character costume - 3 pcs item
Bible character costume - 3 pcs item
Bible character costume - 3 pcs
$15

Bible character costume for a 11-12 year old girl. Dress, cloak and hat. 3rd image show back of dress. Donated by Galina

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Susan from Narnia costume item
Susan from Narnia costume item
Susan from Narnia costume
$15

Susan from Narnia costume for a 11-12 year old girl. Donated by Galina

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native Indian girl costume item
native Indian girl costume item
native Indian girl costume
$5

Costume of a native Indian for +\-10 year old girl. Donated by Galina

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Girl’s blue floral dress item
Girl’s blue floral dress item
Girl’s blue floral dress
$15

A beautiful blue floral print dress for a +\-11-12 year old girl. Donated by Galina

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Girl’s white dress item
Girl’s white dress item
Girl’s white dress
$15

white dress for +/-11-12 year old. 98% polyester, 2% spandex. Donated by Galina

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Girl’s green checked dress item
Girl’s green checked dress item
Girl’s green checked dress
$15

green checkered dress for +\-12-14 year old girl. 100% polyester. Donated by Galina

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Christmas Snoopy ceramic mug item
Christmas Snoopy ceramic mug
$10

Donated by Mat. Patty

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Custom hiking/walking sticks item
Custom hiking/walking sticks item
Custom hiking/walking sticks item
Custom hiking/walking sticks
$25

Custom hiking/walking sticks with handcarved detail. Specify "bearded old man face", flower, knob cap, or one of the various textures. Leather or paracord strap. Sourced and hand crafted in Western NC. Donated by Shawn Riley. [email protected]

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Custom wood CANE item
Custom wood CANE item
Custom wood CANE item
Custom wood CANE
$50

Custom wood cane. Sourced and hand crafted in Western NC. Rubber stop. Please specify Style A or B.

Donated by Shawn Riley. [email protected]

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Hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer w night light item
Hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer w night light item
Hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer w night light item
Hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer w night light
$30

LIKE NEW! Model # HP-WWCL-GY

Barely used. Electric.
Donated by Katherine Williams

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Prayer rope item
Prayer rope item
Prayer rope
$14

33 knot komboskini prayer rope with cross finish.


Handmade locally in Hickory, NC. Material is nylon rat tail in black. 
Donated by Katherine Williams

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Grovia Newborn All in One Diapers item
Grovia Newborn All in One Diapers item
Grovia Newborn All in One Diapers
$90

Grovia Newborn AIO. Lot of 17 diapers. Fits 5-12 lb babies.

Good condition (note staining underside of some inserts) Complete cloth diaper with cover and insert sewn in.
Donated by Katherine Williams

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Grovia O.N.E.s Diapers-Lot of 10 item
Grovia O.N.E.s Diapers-Lot of 10
$90

Grovia O.N.Es: Lot of 10 diapers. Fits babies 10-35 lbs.

Great to fair condition (some only need replacement elastic in the leg bands for better fit). Various patterns. This is a complete diaper and includes inserts. Can be used overnight includes small and large soaker pad. Can snap in one or both for light to heavy wetters.

21 diapers with donation for 2 lots ($180).

Donated by Katherine Williams.

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Hanging Diaper Bag item
Hanging Diaper Bag item
Hanging Diaper Bag
$10

Medium--OR--Large wet/dry hanging diaper bag. Specify Med or Large when donating.

Donated by Katherine Williams.

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Thirsties duo diaper cover item
Thirsties duo diaper cover
$10

Thirsties duo diaper cover. Lot of 2.

Donated by Katherine Williams.

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Bamboo and cotton prefolds (diaper) item
Bamboo and cotton prefolds (diaper)
$10

Bamboo and cotton prefolds. Lot of 5.

Donated by Katherine Williams.

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Oversized white bowls--Lot of 18 item
Oversized white bowls--Lot of 18 item
Oversized white bowls--Lot of 18 item
Oversized white bowls--Lot of 18
$25

Restaurant style, white ceramic bowls. 10 large, deep center bowls 12" Fortessa brand; 5 large, wide, shallow bowls 12" Iti® 19-2/DO-120 ; 3 small bowls Iti® 16-1/DO-3 (2 are 9"; 1 is 10"). This listing if for the whole Lot of all 18. Donated by Lydia: [email protected]

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Square, small white plates--Lot of 19 item
Square, small white plates--Lot of 19 item
Square, small white plates--Lot of 19
$15

Restaurant style, white ceramic square plates. Vitraluxe brand. Center has circle indentation for a cup, candle or bowl. Lot of 19. 6 x 6". Donated by Lydia. [email protected]

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Square, white plates or shallow bowls--Lot of 13 item
Square, white plates or shallow bowls--Lot of 13 item
Square, white plates or shallow bowls--Lot of 13
$15

Restaurant style, white ceramic square plates with some depth in center--almost like a bowl. CAC brand are deeper than the no name brand measuring 6 x 6.5": 8 quantity. There are 5 qty of no name brand, 6 x 6". Lot of 13. Donated by Lydia. [email protected]

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