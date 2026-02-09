AGOC Yard & Craft Sale

Offered by
About this shop
6 tablespoons of butter in lamb mold for Pascha basket! Donated by Vanessa and Amberly
3 crock crock pot. 16 inches in circumference. Each individual removable crock is 7.5x9 inches.
Donated by Amberly
UGG men's size 11 boots. Used condition
Donated by Amberly
6 person China TEA set Made in Ukraine. Dishes/cups, pot, etc. One big bowl—not 2 big bowls as pictured
Donated by Galina
11 tea cups with lids, a teapot, a candle holder and a butter holder. Made in Germany.
Donated by Galina
This skirt is for a ~7-8 year old girl. 100% polyester.
Donated by Galina
This summer dress is for a ~8-9 year old girl. 60% cotton/40% polyester.
Donated by Galina
This dress is for a ~12-14 year old girl. 100% recycled polyester.
Donated by Galina
This summer dress is for a ~12-14 year old girl. 95% polyester/5% spandex.
Donated by Galina
red Summer dress with pockets for a ~10 year old girl. 60% cotton/40% recycled polyester.
Donated by Galina
This summer dress is for a ~10 year old girl, 100% cotton.
Donated by Galina
Dress with shorts together for a ~10 year old girl. Shell 100% cotton/ lining - 100% recycled polyester.
Donated by Galina
This summer dress is for a ~10 year old girl. Outer - 100% cotton, lining- 100% polyester.
Donated by Galina
This dress is for a ~10-11 year old, 100% cotton.
Donated by Galina
Donated by Galina
Bible character costume for a 11-12 year old girl. Dress, cloak and hat. 3rd image show back of dress. Donated by Galina
Susan from Narnia costume for a 11-12 year old girl. Donated by Galina
Costume of a native Indian for +\-10 year old girl. Donated by Galina
A beautiful blue floral print dress for a +\-11-12 year old girl. Donated by Galina
white dress for +/-11-12 year old. 98% polyester, 2% spandex. Donated by Galina
green checkered dress for +\-12-14 year old girl. 100% polyester. Donated by Galina
Donated by Mat. Patty
Custom hiking/walking sticks with handcarved detail. Specify "bearded old man face", flower, knob cap, or one of the various textures. Leather or paracord strap. Sourced and hand crafted in Western NC. Donated by Shawn Riley. [email protected]
Custom wood cane. Sourced and hand crafted in Western NC. Rubber stop. Please specify Style A or B.
Donated by Shawn Riley. [email protected]
LIKE NEW! Model # HP-WWCL-GY
Barely used. Electric.
Donated by Katherine Williams
33 knot komboskini prayer rope with cross finish.
Handmade locally in Hickory, NC. Material is nylon rat tail in black.
Donated by Katherine Williams
Grovia Newborn AIO. Lot of 17 diapers. Fits 5-12 lb babies.
Good condition (note staining underside of some inserts) Complete cloth diaper with cover and insert sewn in.
Donated by Katherine Williams
Grovia O.N.Es: Lot of 10 diapers. Fits babies 10-35 lbs.
Great to fair condition (some only need replacement elastic in the leg bands for better fit). Various patterns. This is a complete diaper and includes inserts. Can be used overnight includes small and large soaker pad. Can snap in one or both for light to heavy wetters.
21 diapers with donation for 2 lots ($180).
Donated by Katherine Williams.
Medium--OR--Large wet/dry hanging diaper bag. Specify Med or Large when donating.
Donated by Katherine Williams.
Thirsties duo diaper cover. Lot of 2.
Donated by Katherine Williams.
Bamboo and cotton prefolds. Lot of 5.
Donated by Katherine Williams.
Restaurant style, white ceramic bowls. 10 large, deep center bowls 12" Fortessa brand; 5 large, wide, shallow bowls 12" Iti® 19-2/DO-120 ; 3 small bowls Iti® 16-1/DO-3 (2 are 9"; 1 is 10"). This listing if for the whole Lot of all 18. Donated by Lydia: [email protected]
Restaurant style, white ceramic square plates. Vitraluxe brand. Center has circle indentation for a cup, candle or bowl. Lot of 19. 6 x 6". Donated by Lydia. [email protected]
Restaurant style, white ceramic square plates with some depth in center--almost like a bowl. CAC brand are deeper than the no name brand measuring 6 x 6.5": 8 quantity. There are 5 qty of no name brand, 6 x 6". Lot of 13. Donated by Lydia. [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!