Arctic Challenge: Kids Camps & Discovery Days

A full day of Arctic exploration that includes two snacks and lunch. Kids enjoy science challenges, maker activities, creative building, and discovery time in the Maker Lab. This option gives your child the complete Imagine Foundry experience from morning through afternoon.
Save with the full adventure bundle. Families choosing the complete experience receive a ten percent discount off the full day rate. Each day includes all activities, two snacks, and lunch.
A morning of Arctic discovery that includes one snack and lunch. Perfect for younger campers or families who prefer a shorter structured session. Kids explore morning maker challenges, creative projects, and themed STEM experiences.
An afternoon session filled with hands-on activities and open-ended discovery. This option includes an afternoon snack. Great for after-lunch drop-off or families who prefer later programming.
Flexible hourly care for families who need shorter stays. Kids join the Arctic activities happening during their visit and enjoy supervised play in the Maker Lab. Snacks or meals are included depending upon time of attendance.
