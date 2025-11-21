Arctic Slope Community Foundation's Silent Auction 2025

24"x36" Canvas Print by Bernice Aviuk Oyagak.

"This print is inspired by my Aaka (grandmother) and her friends gathered around the table, laughing and playing snerts. They always spoke Iñupiatun and even though I couldn't understand the words, I always understood the happiness. The Joy. The way they lifted each other up with laughter. Now my mom plays too - and those same sounds fill her home. It reminds me that these moments continue... that our culture carries on through the everyday things we share with the people we love. "Snerts" is for the aaka's and aana's - and all the laughter that keeps us together"