Arctic Slope Community Foundation's Silent Auction 2025

This seal skin hat is more than just a fashion statement, as it is one of the warmest hats a person can put on their head. It features seal skin and sheared beaver and is soft, durable, and perfect for Alaskan winters. Bid and win this for the person who has it all! Made by Aywaan Gifts & Treasures, Willa and Elena Irrigoo.
These seal skin baby slippers are absolutely beautiful! They are a perfect gift for that feature seal skin, sea otter, and blue beaded flowers. They are sure to keep your feet warm, and add the perfect touch of Alaskan style. Made by seamstresses from Shishmaref and sold by Dennis Sinnok and family.
Take a look at this plush and beautiful sea otter headband that can go with any outfit to keep you warm in the Alaskan winter! Made by artist Nikki Corbett from Sew Yup’ik. In Nikki’s words, “Quyana Chuck Norris!”
Classic and timeless ivory beaded necklace made with beautiful craftsmanship. Add this accessory to any outfit for that special occasion! Made by artist Leon Kinneeveauk of Alaska Art Alliance.
This beautiful seal skin cross body bag will make the perfect gift for your special someone this Christmas! Made by Nikki Corbett of Sew Yup’ik. In her words, ASCF would like to say, “Quyana-Chuck-Norris,” for your support!
This seal skin clutch is the epitome of Alaskan class and culture and will take any outfit from drab to glam. Bid on this for you or that special someone in your life. Made from dyed seal skin and quality materials, it is sure to add that extra sparkle to your outfit. Made by artist Helen Frankson from Point Hope, Alaska.
This wall art depicting raven man will add that special touch of decor to any room! Made with wood and raven feathers, it’s a piece that will only grow in value over time. Made by Mark and John Tetpon, notable father and son duo, Iñupiaq artists and craftsman.
Take a look at this ivory and polar bear claw necklace. A necklace that embodied strength and beauty, it is sure to be a conversation piece that represents the Arctic. This necklace makes the perfect gift and accessory for that special someone.
These seal skin baby booties are adorable! They are a perfect gift for any baby. Soft enough to use as first footwear, and durable enough to pass down through generations, they are sure to keep the baby's feet warm, and add the perfect touch of Alaskan style for any baby!
Elegant fossilized heart shaped earrings are the perfect gift. Ivory earrings are truly a “one size fits all” type of gift. Ask anyone, ivory earrings are always a good choice when buying a piece of Alaska. Buy for your loved one, or spoil yourself. These earrings are sure to add flair to anyone’s style.
Ivory earrings with 14K gold fill made by Tuskworthy Premiums at $240.
Color enhanced fossilized ivory earrings with 14K gold fill made by Tuskworthy Premiums valued at $260! Get these beautiful earrings that will be sure to stand out!
Fossilized ivory gray earrings with argentium silver made by Tuskworthy Premiums. Valued at $170
White walrus ivory post earrings with black beaded trim are lightweight and stunning. Classic addition to your earring collection made by artist Peter Lind from Bristol Bay.
Alright ladies and gentlemen, we know that Gala season is upon us, and this seal skin bow tie is the quickest way to look like a million bucks! If you win this, you will be sure to impress everyone at your next black tie affair. Maggie Muktoyuk from Wainwright made this seal skin bow tie, and it can be yours for a lifetime of looking suave at formal events!
This particular piece was features baleen strips weaved together, surrounding a walrus ivory base, to create a bun holder. It also features a baleen hair stick, that holds it all together. Made by an artist from Point Hope, Alaska.
Seal skin, leather and polar bear fur come together to make miniature maklak “Eskimo yo-yo’s.” These were made by artist Emily Caldwell from Utqiaġvik, Alaska.
Seal Skin Diamond Earrings with gold and multi-color trim made by Natkaq
Rare find, baleen basket and ivory whales tail earrings. Only few artists around the world know how to make baleen baskets, and with this item you can win two! These earrings are lightweight, stylish and adds style and flair to anyone’s earring collection. Don’t miss out and bid on these while you still can!
Ivory carved walrus head bolo with braided leather strap. This item can be worn by man, woman or child and is definitely striking, exuding Alaskan strength and charm. Don’t miss out and bid today!
Watercolor art made by Nasugraq Rainey Hopson originally from Point Hope, Alaska. It features a beautifully painted bowhead whale, realistic to its natural image. The bowhead whale is central to our coastal Iñupiat culture and this piece is reminder that the ocean is our beautiful garden.
Watercolor and colored pencil artwork by Nasugraq Rainey Hopson from Point Hope, Alaska. The ulu, or “woman’s knife,” is an international symbol of Iñuit women’s strength and this piece is sure to add a touch of strength and beauty to your home.
Watercolor painting by Nasugraq Rainey Hopson from Point Hope, Alaska. The qulliq or “seal oil lamp,” was once the center of light and warmth for Iñuit homes across our traditional homelands. Still used today for ceremonies, the qulliq is immortalized through this painting.
White walrus ivory has been carved into the shape of beluga whales to create these stunning earrings. The beluga whale is one of the motifs important to the Iñupiat, as it is a mainstay food item for many across the Arctic. Let these earrings do all the talking for you the next time you step out of the house, adorned in style and beauty!
Don’t miss out on this intricately made beautiful doll made by Margaret Siegal. This doll features a carved wooden face, white qatignasi or wind breaker, seal skin pants, and leather boots. It depicts an artist creating a feather and wood carved mask. Valued at $650, this is sure to be a family heirloom!
This set was made by Margaret Siegel. Get two dolls for the price of one! This set features two women berry picking, with wood carved faces, atikłuk or floral windbreaker parka covers, and berry picking baskets. Valued at over $750, this set is sure to be a family heirloom piece.
This artwork made by the late Amos Lane of Point Hope is sure to take your office art game from zero to a hundred real quick! It features a whales tail made from bowhead whale baleen, walrus bone base, and ivory carved adornments. Rare find! Do not miss out.
Get this solid piece of artwork made with soapstone and an ivory face. Quality, timeless design, and Inuk craftsmanship all come together to bring you this item. Bid today!
Secure this piece that features weaved baleen basket artwork with a white ivory base, and baleen pin. Baleen basketry is a rare form of artwork made by Arctic Iñupiat.
Secure this timeless bracelet design, made with with white walrus ivory and bowhead whale baleen, which has been an art form made by Iñupiat for hundreds of years. This piece is sure to take your outfit from drab to glam!
The ulu, or woman’s knife, is both an art piece and practical tool for anyone’s home. Made with stainless steel, featuring an ivory handle. Score this piece to add to your collection, or own your very first ulu!
This piece is truly an intricate work of art. Made by weaving long strips of bowhead whale baleen, it comes together with an ivory base and topper. It features a bowhead whale ivory carving. Made by an artist from Point Hope, AK.
This fossilized ivory and white ivory carving depicts a narwhal. Bid today and add this piece to your collection of Iñuit art!
This hair pin features a whales tail carved from bowhead whale baleen. It is the perfect addition to your top knot for your next formal event. Made by Gus Kowunna from Point Hope, AK.
This hair pin features a heart carved from bowhead whale baleen. It is truly unique in that it has gray striped baleen! It is the perfect addition to your top knot for your next formal event. Made by Gus Kowunna from Point Hope, AK.
Made with white walrus ivory, baleen and bone, this pen is a status symbol. Bid today and add this classic pen to your collection.
24"x36" Canvas Print by Bernice Aviuk Oyagak.
"This print is inspired by my Aaka (grandmother) and her friends gathered around the table, laughing and playing snerts. They always spoke Iñupiatun and even though I couldn't understand the words, I always understood the happiness. The Joy. The way they lifted each other up with laughter. Now my mom plays too - and those same sounds fill her home. It reminds me that these moments continue... that our culture carries on through the everyday things we share with the people we love. "Snerts" is for the aaka's and aana's - and all the laughter that keeps us together"
Womans Ulu made by Ronals Brower Sr. in a Canadian design. Use this ulu as a practical kitchen tool, or save as beautiful symbol of international women’s strength.
Take a look at these Ivory and Gray Baleen inlay spiral earrings. Add the perfect touch with this timeless design.
Beautiful Seal Skin Necklace and Earring Set. Add these elegant adornments to any outfit and level up your wardrobe for those special nights and events. Made by Cheryl Qattaq Stine from Utqiaġvik, Alaska.
This sleeveles atikłuk features the classic Iñupiaq qupak design, which adds value to this piece. It is made with black cotton fabric in a size 3X. Measurements: 55” hips, 30” long. Made by Taktuk Nabers from Wainwright, AK.
Beaded seal skin earring and pin set made by our very own Tribal Educator Apprentice, Chelsea Brower of Kaktovik.
These seal skin baby booties are buttery soft seal skin and leather. They are sewn with the smallest of stitches. They are sure to last for generations as a family heirloom. Made by Salomi Kignak of Utqiaġvik.
These white walrus ivory post earrings are simple yet stunning. These earrings are great for everyday use, and classic enough to go with any outfit. Made by Tuskworthy Premiums. Bid today!
The heart is a symbol of love, and you will love these earrings if you win them! These post earrings are made with red glass beads, white walrus ivory hearts, and backed with leather. Made by Peter Lind of Bristol Bay.
Alright ladies and gents, you probably have never seen earrings such as these! White walrus ivory has been carved in the shape of a savik, or knife. Bid on these unique earrings today!
Because Comfort Should Be
Delicious! Inspired by the beloved Arctic delicacy, this handcrafted pillow duo serves all the cozy nostalgia of maktak, without needing a ulu to cut it. The white butter-soft velvet and black faux leather brings warmth into any home. Your purchase, designed by Connie Wirz, supports programs that strengthen Arctic Slope communities, and no whales were inconvenienced in the making or these pillows.
These earrings feature the classic ulu (woman’s knife) design, but they’ve been taken up a notch with gold fill chains and findings. They are delicate, yet exude strength and pride in the Iñuit culture. These are made by Tuskworthy Premiums, featuring white walrus ivory as the blade, and fossilized ivory as the handle.
The heart is a symbol of love, and you will love these earrings if you win them! These post earrings are made with bronze glass beads, white walrus ivory hearts, and backed with leather. Made by Peter Lind of Bristol Bay.
Get this sleeveless atikluk while you can! It features the classic Iñupiaq qupak design, which adds value to this piece. It is made with blue floral cotton fabric in a size small to medium. Measurements: 41” hips, 28” long. Made by Taktuk Nabers from Wainwright, AK.
This beautiful seal skin cross body bag will make the perfect gift for your special someone this Christmas! Made by Nikki Corbett of Sew Yup’ik. In her words, ASCF would like to say, “Quyana-Chuck-Norris,” for your support!
