Ardrey Kell High School Booster Club

Ardrey Kell High School Booster Club's Cheer Raffle 2025

AK theme basket one chance of winning
$5

AK themed basket

AK cooling towel and QB/pitching sport towel

AK Cowbell

AK sweatshirt

AK sweatpants

AK beanie

AK picture frame

AK yard flag

$50 visa gift card



Kids themed basket 10 yrs and younger one chance of winning
$5

Kids theme-

Noah’s art classes, mygym birthday party and sidewalk chalk

Food gift cards basket one chance of winning
$5

Food gift card basket -

$100 Burtons Gift card

$50 Greco Fresh gift card

$50 Brixxs pizza gift card

AK tumbler

HOCO Refresh basket one chance of winning
$5

Aloha Nail Blakney basic page combo

$50 visa gift card

Blue Mercury samples and 15%off when joining Bluerewards

$50 Harmony salon gift card

