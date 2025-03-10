Ardsley Park Chatham Crescent Garden Club's Silent Auction

Brought to you by award winning custom home building and renovation company, Alair - this lovely gift basket is chock-filled with useful products specific to your kitchen. Gift Basket Valued at $300.
Brought to you by award winning custom home building and renovation company, Alair - this lovely gift basket is chock-filled with useful products specific to your kitchen. Gift Basket Valued at $300.
26 Weeks of Fresh Baked Bread from SAV's Newest Boulangerie
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Immerse yourself in a Parisian experience. Imagine yourself peddling your bicycle with a basketful of sunflowers to pick up a freshly baked baguette or other crusty french bread for picnic in the park. Well, this dream can be yours with this lovely package* from LeCafe Gourmet Bakery & Catering - an authentic french bakery and cafe right here in Savannah! For the next 26 weeks, you can select your loaf of freshly-baked bread from their newest location on Victory Blvd (next to Aldi's) - a value worth over $250!. *bicycle, sunflowers and picnic in the park not included.
**Pick Up at 1701 E. Victory Blvd - Next to Aldi's**
Immerse yourself in a Parisian experience. Imagine yourself peddling your bicycle with a basketful of sunflowers to pick up a freshly baked baguette or other crusty french bread for picnic in the park. Well, this dream can be yours with this lovely package* from LeCafe Gourmet Bakery & Catering - an authentic french bakery and cafe right here in Savannah! For the next 26 weeks, you can select your loaf of freshly-baked bread from their newest location on Victory Blvd (next to Aldi's) - a value worth over $250!. *bicycle, sunflowers and picnic in the park not included.
**Pick Up at 1701 E. Victory Blvd - Next to Aldi's**
Two Tickets - 50th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
In honor of the 2025 Ardsely Park Chatham Crescent Tour of Homes & Gardens, Savannah's Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) is providing two tickets to the 50th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes. Please note: Tickets to the Holiday Tour of Homes typically sells out in 3 hours! The DNA tickets will provide free entry to the holiday event on December 13 from 10am to 5pm. The Holiday Tour of Homes features exquisite architecture, beautiful furnishings, and gracious hospitality. This intimate tour experience allow guests to look "behind the doors" at some of Savannah's most beautiful private residences and museums in the National Historic Landmark District. In addition, festively decorated historic inns with their luxurious spaces add to the tour experience. Tix retail for $85/each.
In honor of the 2025 Ardsely Park Chatham Crescent Tour of Homes & Gardens, Savannah's Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) is providing two tickets to the 50th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes. Please note: Tickets to the Holiday Tour of Homes typically sells out in 3 hours! The DNA tickets will provide free entry to the holiday event on December 13 from 10am to 5pm. The Holiday Tour of Homes features exquisite architecture, beautiful furnishings, and gracious hospitality. This intimate tour experience allow guests to look "behind the doors" at some of Savannah's most beautiful private residences and museums in the National Historic Landmark District. In addition, festively decorated historic inns with their luxurious spaces add to the tour experience. Tix retail for $85/each.
2 Hrs of Bespoke home holiday design styling
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Port Town Collective is a full scope wedding and event planning and design firm specializing in aesthetic weddings, bespoke events and holiday decor. Get ready to deck the halls, whip out the pumpkins or celebrate whatever holiday you prefer with two hours of incredible design consulting from the owner, Josh White, to help bring your collective vision to life. Value $300
Port Town Collective is a full scope wedding and event planning and design firm specializing in aesthetic weddings, bespoke events and holiday decor. Get ready to deck the halls, whip out the pumpkins or celebrate whatever holiday you prefer with two hours of incredible design consulting from the owner, Josh White, to help bring your collective vision to life. Value $300
Signature Monkey Pillows (2)
$70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gorgeous, signature 24"x24" monkey pillows down-filled insert included from Broad Street Interiors, Savannah newest coastal modern furniture and design studio and winner of Georgia Business Journal's "Best of Georgia" award! Retail value: $300
Gorgeous, signature 24"x24" monkey pillows down-filled insert included from Broad Street Interiors, Savannah newest coastal modern furniture and design studio and winner of Georgia Business Journal's "Best of Georgia" award! Retail value: $300
Two Hour Sunset Cruise for 6 people
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Immerse yourself in Savannah's natural beauty with Joyride Boat Club's leisurely, luxury, captained, eco-chic cruise! Enjoy an elevated sunset cruise for 6 on a 22' European-style 100% electric boat. Our cruises are gentle on our guests and the environment! www.joyrideboatclub.com.
Auction is for:
-One 2-hour ride for up to six people, captain included
-Excludes holidays
-Excludes catering and add-ons
-Must be used by 4/12/2026
Immerse yourself in Savannah's natural beauty with Joyride Boat Club's leisurely, luxury, captained, eco-chic cruise! Enjoy an elevated sunset cruise for 6 on a 22' European-style 100% electric boat. Our cruises are gentle on our guests and the environment! www.joyrideboatclub.com.
Auction is for:
-One 2-hour ride for up to six people, captain included
-Excludes holidays
-Excludes catering and add-ons
-Must be used by 4/12/2026