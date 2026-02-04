ARE U WASTING TIME? Dead Babies Volume #1 Hip Hop Influenced Interactive E-Book

ARE U WASTING TIME? Dead Babies Volume #1 is a bold Hip Hop Influenced Interactive eBook and a separately sold 14 track iTunes Soundtrack written, produced, executive produced, and performed by International Coach ALI.





This is not just a ebook. It is a powerful multimedia experience designed to awaken thought, spark conversation, and inspire voice. With gripping visuals, soul touching word, original music, and a message that refuses to be ignored, this groundbreaking release stands in a lane of its own.





Students are empowered. Parents are engaged. Educators, counselors, social workers, and youth advocates gain a bold new bridge to meaningful dialogue.





Buy the eBook here, then go to iTunes and purchase the High Powered Hip Hop Soundtrack now.





“Sometimes the controversial makes the reversal.”

Hip Hop words that touch the soul.





ARE U WASTING TIME?

International Coach ALI

AreUWastingTime.Org