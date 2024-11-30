Area 2 2025 Festival Conference

For HMA members who register and pay their full fee on or after March 1, 2025 or non-member registrants regardless registration date.
For HMA members who register and pay their full fee on or after March 1, 2025 or non-member registrants regardless registration date.
Outside Hotel Surcharge
$75
If you reside within a 30 mile radius of the hotel, or will be staying at the Split Rock Resort - Town Center, you are exempt from this fee. If you live more than 30 miles away from the Resort, or choose to stay in alternate accommodations, you will be charged a $75/person fee.
If you reside within a 30 mile radius of the hotel, or will be staying at the Split Rock Resort - Town Center, you are exempt from this fee. If you live more than 30 miles away from the Resort, or choose to stay in alternate accommodations, you will be charged a $75/person fee.
6 ft Rental Tables needed
$15
6 ft. tables can be rented at a rate of $15 per table (max of 6 tables)
6 ft. tables can be rented at a rate of $15 per table (max of 6 tables)
Non-Ringer - Full meal plan
$140
Full meal plan for non-ringers who are attending with a participating ringer
Full meal plan for non-ringers who are attending with a participating ringer
Meals only - Friday dinner
$40
Meal ticket for Friday dinner only
Meal ticket for Friday dinner only
Meals only - Saturday Lunch
$30
Meal ticket for Saturday Lunch only
Meal ticket for Saturday Lunch only
Meals only - Saturday Dinner
$40
Meal ticket for Saturday Dinner only
Meal ticket for Saturday Dinner only
Meals only - Sunday Lunch
$30
Meal ticket for Sunday Lunch Only
Meal ticket for Sunday Lunch Only
Add a donation for AGEHR Area II Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!