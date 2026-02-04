Area II Conference 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Conference registration allows all teens to access all activities: Workshops, Opening Session, Joint Luncheon, Gala, and Sunday Inspirational Service.
This payment plan breaks down the conference registration fee down into two payments of $125. Conference registration allows all teens to access all activities: Workshops, Opening Session, Joint Luncheon, Gala, and Sunday Inspirational Service.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!