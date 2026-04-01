AREAA Greater Sacramento PICKLEBALL 2026

About this event
Gold River, CA, 95670
Event naming rights
Logo on all marketing material
Recognition during opening remarks
Social media promotion
Vendor table at event
Sponsor banner placement
Opportunity to speak briefly
AREAA Pickleball Tournament presented by (Your Brand)
Logo displayed at refreshment station
Sponsor recognition during announcement
social media promotion
Logo displayed at assigned court
Recognition on event signage
Social media recognition
Sponsor mention during event
1 Spectator Ticket
Recognition during raffle drawing
Logo/name displayed at raffle table
Donation ideas -
Gift cards
Sports gear
Local business products
Restaurant certificates
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