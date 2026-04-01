AREAA Greater Sacramento

Hosted by

AREAA Greater Sacramento

About this event

AREAA Greater Sacramento PICKLEBALL 2026

2201 Gold Rush Drive

Gold River, CA, 95670

Spectator (AREAA Member)
$10
Spectator (Non-Member)
$20
Title Sponsor
$1,000

Event naming rights

Logo on all marketing material

Recognition during opening remarks

Social media promotion

Vendor table at event

Sponsor banner placement

Opportunity to speak briefly

AREAA Pickleball Tournament presented by (Your Brand)


Refreshment Sponsor
$500

Logo displayed at refreshment station

Sponsor recognition during announcement

social media promotion

Court Sponsor
$200

Logo displayed at assigned court

Recognition on event signage

Social media recognition

Sponsor mention during event

Raffle Prize Sponsor
$200

1 Spectator Ticket

Recognition during raffle drawing

Logo/name displayed at raffle table

Donation ideas -

Gift cards

Sports gear

Local business products

Restaurant certificates

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