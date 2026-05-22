Areaa San Diego

Hosted by

Areaa San Diego

About this event

AREAA San Diego's 6th Annual Golf Tournament for a Cause

1750 San Pablo Dr

San Marcos, CA 92078, USA

Individual Player
$175

Individual Player will be paired with other individual players / Cart Included / Access to Full Day Event + Dinner


**Please note: All venue prepayments are non-refundable to the organization. By completing your registration, you acknowledge and agree that no refunds will be issued in the event of cancellation.

Team of 4 Players
$600

2 Carts Included / Access to Full Day Event + Dinner


**Please note: All venue prepayments are non-refundable to the organization. By completing your registration, you acknowledge and agree that no refunds will be issued in the event of cancellation.

AREAA San Diego New Membership
$120

Becoming a member of  AREAA San Diego offers much more than just networking — it gives real estate professionals, mortgage lenders, affiliates, and industry partners access to education, advocacy, leadership opportunities, and a strong community focused on sustainable homeownership and Asian American market growth


Professional Networking

  • Connect with top-producing REALTORS®, lenders, escrow officers, title reps, investors, and industry leaders throughout San Diego and nationally.
  • Build referral partnerships and collaborative business relationships.
  • Gain exposure through mixers, golf tournaments, educational panels, and community events.

Business Growth Opportunities

  • Access to potential clients and referral networks within diverse communities.
  • Opportunities to sponsor, speak at, or participate in high-visibility events.
  • Increased credibility through association with a nationally recognized organization.

Leadership Development

  • Serve on committees, boards, or leadership teams.
  • Develop public speaking, event planning, and organizational leadership skills.
  • National and local leadership opportunities can significantly elevate your professional brand.

Education & Industry Resources

  • Educational workshops on lending, real estate trends, policy updates, and market strategies.
  • Access to webinars and professional development tools through AREAA National partnerships, including benefits like discounted Kaplan education resources.  
  • Learn about down payment assistance programs, fair housing initiatives, and multicultural marketing strategies.

Advocacy & Housing Policy

  • AREAA actively advocates for homeownership affordability and fair housing policies, particularly for underserved and Asian American communities.
  • Members can participate in policy discussions and even attend housing policy events in Washington, D.C.  

Community Impact

  • Participate in charitable and community outreach events supporting first-time homebuyers, scholarships, disaster relief, and housing education.
  • Build relationships while giving back locally and nationally.

National Membership Benefits

Through  AREAA National, members may receive:

  • Discounts on education and certifications
  • Partner savings programs
  • Access to national conferences and conventions
  • Cross-market networking opportunities
  • Leadership recognition and awards
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