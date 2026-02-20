Hosted by

Areaa Ventura County

About this event

Sales closed

AREAA Ventura County's Silent Auction 2026 - 3

7 NIGHT THAILAND GETAWAY
$1,600

Starting bid

AREAA Ventura County is offering an unforgettable 7 night trip to Pattaya — where beautiful beaches, culture, nightlife, and sightseeing come together in one amazing destination 


Travel anytime (Best season: Nov–Feb)

 Package Includes:

• Luxury Condo stay with sunrise & sunset balcony view

 • 2 Bedroom + 2 bathroom, sleeps 4

 • Short walk to crystal-clear beach and night market

 • Personal tour guide with custom itinerary

 • Fine dining experience at Castello Di Bellagio Pattaya 


 Deadline: February 9, 2026

 A luxury escape  — bid to win! 

**airfare is not included

